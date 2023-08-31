Madden 24 has already been available for almost two weeks now, and people are still having a frustrating experience.

Despite a bevy of features, a good number of gamers are still unhappy with the many problems it has. One of them was Redditor u/roryfcjames, who explained his disappointment at the lack of certain features on Madden 24 in a Reddit post:

Madden 24 apparently lags even on ninth-gen, and gamers take umbrage

But it is not just the missing features that have irked Madden 24's buyers. Technical problems like lag have also been an issue, even when playing on the current generation of consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S) and PC.

The Madden Reddit community aired their complaints about the struggles in frame rate and graphics:

What review sites have said about Madden 24

Reviewers, meanwhile, have mixed thoughts on Madden 24. While praise has been given to the on-field improvements, the off-field or slice-of-life aspects have been more coldly received. From IGN:

"Madden NFL 24 makes several much-needed improvements to the on-field experience thanks to fantastic additions to animations and AI, but it still suffers from the same problems it always has once you get off the field: everything here is just done better in every other sports sim, even the other ones made by EA, and this year's tweaks just aren't enough to make up for the series' continued feeling of sameness and lack of progress."

Gamespot even compared the game to a football team struggling to surround its star quarterback with talent:

"It feels as though Madden is now like a team with a star quarterback surrounded by a bad offensive line, unreliable wideouts, and a porous defense. There is greatness to appreciate here, but in the prime of its career, Madden 24 is being held back by a roster not able to compete at a high level."

And from Game Informer, who compared the clunky interfaces and minigames to penalties:

"Like an ill-timed penalty, the dreadfully slow menus and funneling toward tedious minigames wipe out any forward progress and move the series backward overall."

As of this writing, Madden 24 has a Metacritic score of 66/100 on PS5 and 61/100 on XSX/S.

