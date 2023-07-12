Madden 24 ratings predictions: Top 5 QBs above 95 overall, ft. Patrick Mahomes

The countdown is on, and the Madden 24 release date is approaching. The renowned video game franchise will release its latest iteration on Aug. 18, 2023. It will be available on your preferred gaming consoles, like PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Before the game's release, let's look at the quarterbacks with the highest predicted ratings. Remember that it isn't easy to succeed in American football without a stellar QB at center.

Predicted top 5 QB Ratings in Madden 24

Here's a rundown of the predicted top-five shot callers in Madden NFL 24. We will be going from five to one:

#5 Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Predicted Madden 24 Rating - 95

Since joining the league, Justin Herbert has been one of the most consistent shot callers.

Herbert has made the Chargers regular postseason contenders, thanks to his ability in the pocket and ease of finding pass catchers. Herbert was rated 88 in Madden 23. Still, he has improved significantly since then.

Since Madden 23 dropped, Herbert has made his first Pro Bowl game, led the Chargers to the NFL playoffs and made the Chargers a force to be reckoned with. We assume the Madden team bumps him seven points to join the 95+ squad.

#4 Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Predicted Madden 24 Rating - 95

Lamar Jackson is the best dual-threat quarterback in the National Football League.

The Ravens legend is the only active NFL player with a unanimous MVP Award now that Tom Brady has retired. Jackson was rated 91 in Madden 23, with the shot caller rewarded for his versatility and ability in the pocket.

Jackson could join the 95+ squad in Madden 24, as no quarterback in the game can accumulate ground yardage as he does. Moreover, he willed the Ravens to the postseason in 2022 after the team front office didn't surround him with elite receiving talent.

That's no longer a factor, as the Ravens have added Odell Beckham Jr and Zay Flowers via free agency and the NFL Draft, respectively. Using the Ravens in Madden 24 will be a lot of fun.

#3 Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Predicted Madden 24 Rating - 96

From one elite dual-threat QB to another, let's look at the always-improving Josh Allen.

Allen was arguably the third-best QB in the NFL, behind Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. The Buffalo Bills shot caller had a typically excellent regular season but faltered in the postseason (as always). However, more is needed to deprive Allen of a spot on the top three of our list.

Allen should jump from his 93 rating at the end of the Madden 23 rating cycle. Buffalo Bills fans will hope that Allen plays like a 96-rated quarterback in the 2023 NFL season.

#2 Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Predicted Madden 24 Rating - 98

Everyone knows about LSU Tigers legend Joey Cool. We mean, probably your pesky neighbor that knows nothing about the NFL knows about the mythical Cincinnati Bengals shot caller.

Joe Burrow is as efficient as they come, and the Bengals QB deserves to be high up the list of elite QBs in Madden NFL 24.

Burrow made his first Pro Bowl in 2022. He nearly dragged the Bengals to back-to-back Super Bowls and built a Siamese connection with Ja'Marr Chase.

He likely makes at least a jump to 98 in Madden 24, as it's only natural. It remains to be seen what Madden rates Burrow as in the latest video game iteration.

#1 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Predicted Madden 24 Rating - 99

Patrick Mahomes ran away with last season's MVP award and looks to have another decade of dominance ahead of him. It's only natural that he's in first place on this list.

Mahomes was rated 99 in Madden 23 and will undoubtedly retain his rating again.

Honorable mentions go out to: Jalen Hurts and Aaron Rodgers; we expect both QBs to be rated 94 or thereabouts in Madden NFL 24.

