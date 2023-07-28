The Dallas Cowboys fans will love Madden 24. They might not have been to the Super Bowl in more than two-and-a-half decades. They might have lost to the San Francisco 49ers in consective seasons in the playoffs. But the new ratings have them the fifth-best team in the league, far above their vanquishers in previous seasons: the 49ers sit at ninth overall.

Now, obviously, the roster has changed from last year to this but such a conclusion might appear stretched to many fans. In fact, many NFL fans are certain that Madden 24's rating is the main culprit that they get so excited about the Dallas Cowboys, only to be later let down.

Dallas Cowboys not the only team that raises eyebrows in Madden 24

One must remember that the way Madden 24 works is by looking at the individuals on papers. So, they do not claim to know which teams will win the Super Bowl or get to the postseason. Even with that, some decisions were eyebrow-raising.

For example, many commenters pointed out that seeing the Cleveland Browns so far up the list seems a mistake. They missed out on the playoffs last season and do not look to have improved that much.

The San Francisco 49ers are also probably put too far down. They have made it to the NFC Championship in successive seasons. Maybe the quarterback position is dragging them down but having both Brock Purdy and Trey Lance is hardly a bad situation.

Ranking the Buffalo Bills above the Cincinnati Bengals is also questionable. The Bengals have played in two straight AFC Championships and defeated the Bills at home in the playoffs last season. The difference between Joe Burrow and Josh Allen does not look too big.

Having the Miami Dolphins there instead of the New York Jets in the top 10 is also a bit surprising. Even though he had a bad season last year, Aaron Rodgers is a better quarterback than Tua Tagovailoa based on overall record. The Jets' defense also looks better.

Finally, whether we look at Madden 24 or we look at the quarterbacks who play for each team, it is clear that the AFC is the stronger conference right now. It is reflected by only the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cobows and San Francisco 49ers representing the NFC in the top 10.