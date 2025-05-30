Madden 26 cover: From Saquon Barkley to Josh Allen, NFL rookies drop their favorite picks [WATCH] 

The EA Sports Madden franchise is one of the most popular video game series in the world. The game generally features one NFL superstar on the front cover, something that has been viewed as both a positive and a negative for fans.

Ad

As a positive, the NFL player chosen to be on the cover has proven to be one of the very best in the sport. On the flip side, many fans have started the conspiracy theory that the individual on the front cover will have a bad following season, either injury or performance-wise. Although not every star has suffered a setback the season following being on the cover, this has become known as the 'Madden Curse'.

Ad

Trending

The last five versions of the game have featured San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, John Madden, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and then Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, and finally Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Friday, the National Football League released a video on Instagram, where a bunch of rookie players had their say as to who they think should be on the cover of the iconic video game.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Who do some NFL rookies think should be on the cover of Madden 26?

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and RB Saquon Barkley were the clear favorites to be on the cover of the game after their amazing 2024 campaign that culminated in a Super Bowl Championship. Other votes went to MVP Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett.

Ad

"I'm gonna say Jalen Hurts." Arizona Cardinals Will Johnson said.

"Jalen Hurts." New York Giants Jaxson Dart said.

"I would say like, it's gonna be like Saquon or Jalen Hurts." Chicago Bears Colston Loveland said.

"Either Jalen Hurts or Saquon Barkley." Las Vegas Raiders Ashton Jeanty said.

"I think Saquon should be on there, Or Jalen Hurts." Cleveland Browns Quinshon Judkins said.

Ad

"Jalen Hurts or Saquon Barkley." Carolina Panthers Tetairoa McMillan said.

"Saquon, representative of the Super Bowl." Seattle Seahawks Jalen Milroe said.

"Probably Josh Allen." Miami Dolphins Kenneth Grant said.

"We could probably give it to Josh Allen, he was MVP." New York Giants Abdul Carter said.

"Josh Allen," New Orleans Saints Kelvin Banks Jr. said.

Ad

"I think I should be on the cover of Madden 26." Baltimore Ravens Mike Green joked.

"I want to switch it up. Let's go like Myles Garrett." Atlanta Falcons Jalon Walker said.

"I think they need to show the o-line some love, put the Eagles o-line." New England Patriots Will Campbell said.

"Oh, that's easy. Lamar Jackson." Chicago Bears Shemar Turner wrote.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know