  • Madden fans sound off on EA Sports censoring players' tattoos - "F**king useless company," "That looks bad"

Madden fans sound off on EA Sports censoring players' tattoos - "F**king useless company," "That looks bad"

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jul 03, 2024 02:54 GMT
Micah Parsons will not have his tattoos on Madden NFL 25
Micah Parsons will not have his tattoos on Madden NFL 25 (Images: EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Instagram)

On Monday, Redditor user 'lobotomizedmommy' pointed out that in EA Sports' Madden NFL 25, players such as Micah Parsons, Stefon Diggs, and Davante Adams were missing their tattoos when viewed on the Superstar X-Factor interface. NFL fans have reacted furiously to this.

censored tattoos? byu/lobotomizedmommy inMadden
also-read-trending Trending

There was much condemnation from fellow users:

Comment byu/lobotomizedmommy from discussion inMadden
Comment byu/lobotomizedmommy from discussion inMadden
Comment byu/lobotomizedmommy from discussion inMadden

More of it can be seen below:

"It’s crazy because the tattoos aren’t vulgar or inappropriate," one said.
"This is so goofy actually," another said.
"Why not just use generic tattoos? Morph ea brands into the shapes of the athletes tattoos?" yet another's suggestion went.

What changes are coming to Madden NFL 25?

Even if the tattoos do not appear in Madden NFL 25, there are a few changes and improvements in the game (not to be confused with the 2013 game of the same name).

First is "Boom Tech", which builds upon the FieldSense technology that was introduced in Madden NFL 23. It is an overhauled physics and collision system that breaks down tackles more intricately than the previous iterations. Gamespot's Mark Delaney recalls some examples wherein a ball carrier shed a tackler:

"In each case, the game film was broken down like the Zapruder film to exhibit how numbers are being crunched under the hood and in an instant that doesn't disrupt the game, but rather brings a more authentic experience to the tackling mechanics."

Another new feature is the Hot Indicator, which allows offenses to identify where a blitz will come from. And sticking to the passing game, spectacular catches are now their own option, rather than being tied to aggressive catches. Also, receivers can change animations before catching the ball.

There have been other ancillary improvements as well. The NFL's new kickoff rules will be used for the game for one, while commissioner Roger Goodell will bring his likeness to the series for the first time, calling Draft picks and presenting the Lombardi Trophy to the Super Bowl winners alongside Randy Moss.

Speaking of the Draft, it will receive a visual overhaul. High picks will now wear suits when walking on the stage, while others will get calls from their GMs at home. The "big board" will also be carried over from the real-life broadcast.

There will be an expanded female presence within Madden NFL 25. For the first time, players can create a female head coach, while Kate Scott will be one of the alternate play-by-play announcers (partnered with former Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Brock Huard).

Edited by Parag Jain
