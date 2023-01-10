Madden to remove CPR touchdown celebration? EA Sports reportedly takes action in wake of Damar Hamlin incident

From updated commentary to various visual glitches and overpowered plays, fans of Damar Hamlin and Madden have continuously asked EA Sports to address their video games over the years.

While many complaints go unaddressed, the video game developer has heeded fans' wishes to remove a post-touchdown celebration from the game.

In its current build, one celebration has players acting out CPR. The celebration has aged about as poorly as milk in the desert since the Damar Hamlin incident. Fans feel that the celebration serves as a constant reminder of what took place on Monday Night Football in Week 17.

According to TMZ Sports, the developer is working on deleting the celebration from the game for the game's next update.

It is unclear if they will be adding a replacement celebration or if the pool of available celebrations will simply be shrinking by one.

What happened to Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football?

A message for Damar Hamlin at the Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers game

In Week 17 of the NFL season, budding safety Damar Hamlin tackled wide receiver Tee Higgins in a consequential Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals showdown. After the tackle, the safety stood up and then promptly went down. CPR was administered on the field and he was taken to a local hospital.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital! GOD IS GOOD!!! Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital! GOD IS GOOD!!!

Since then, it has only seemed to be good news for Hamlin. The entire NFL and its fanbase have poured out support on social media and via his toy drive GoFundMe. When he collapsed, his fund had a goal of hitting $2,500. Since then, it has reached $8.6 million, with teams, fans, and players all donating to the cause.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital and is returning home to Buffalo, per the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Health. Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital and is returning home to Buffalo, per the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Health.

Since then, the Bills player has been transferred from Cincinnati back to Buffalo and is in good spirits, posting regularly on social media.

Needless to say, Hamlin's season is over as he has been placed on IR. However, the NFL is reported to have agreed to pay his full salary instead of the normally truncated amount, per Ian Rapoport via Sports Illustrated.

