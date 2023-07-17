DeAndre Hopkins signed with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, ending a free agency saga that lasted around two months. While the expectations were that the wide receiver would join a Super Bowl contender, he took a gamble and joined the Titans for the most basic reason: they offered him the most money.

While it's nothing new to see star wide receivers joining new teams once they cross the thirties, some of the previous examples didn't work as expected, such as Randy Moss after the New England Patriots or Andre Johnson after the Houston Texans.

Hopkins' signing has attracted comparisons to some of these names, but famous NFL YouTuber has a different opinion. He doesn't think that this signing won't work out because Nuk isn't the kind of wide receiver that depends on his athletic ability to be productive:

Big Game Bengal @BengalYouTube I don’t think deandre Hopkins to the titans is anything like Julio/Andre Johnson signing at the end of their careers with TEN. Nuk is still at/near the top of his game and his skill set was never based on being twitchier or more explosive than anyone. I think he’s an impact add

Why did the Titans signed DeAndre Hopkins?

Signing him is a last-ditch attempt to squeeze some juice out of Ryan Tannehill. The quarterback will be a free agent at the end of this season, and he's unlikely to have his contract extended, especially after the team selected Will Levis at the beginning of the second round in the 2023 draft. The franchise hopes that a star receiver can help Tannehill during his final year.

It's also important to have a veteran player to take the pressure off and facilitate the development of Treylon Burks, who had a difficult rookie year with injuries hampering his performance. Some previous links also weighed in the decision to sign Hopkins: Mike Vrabel, head coach, and Tim Kelly, offensive coordinator, have already worked with Nuk in previous years when they were all with the Houston Texans.

The offensive formula should be the same as in recent years: a strong running game with Derrick Henry, plenty of play-action to put Tannehill with the easiest, less-complicated reads a quarterback can have.

Hopkins' basic function with the Tennessee Titans will be to use his good route running to win against off coverage and to win 50/50 balls when they're thrown to him, his bread and butter throughout his entire career. He's not going to become the same player he was in 2019, but he's still a very good player.

