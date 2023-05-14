Madden streamer labels Packers draft pick “the big red flag” after major offseason moves

The Green Bay Packers are officially in the post-Aaron Rodgers era, as they look to build a competitive team around Jordan Love. The franchise had a pretty good draft last month where they fixed the glaring holes on their team.

However, they were criticized heavily for one of their draft picks, and that was quarterback Sean Clifford. Green Bay drafted Clifford with the 149th overall pick, and it was considered to be a big reach as many thought Clifford might even go undrafted.

In a recent video, Madden streamer Gene Dangus, who goes by the name Bengal, was joined by NFL insider and draft expert Daniel Jeremiah. The two discussed each team's best pick from the 2023 NFL Draft, and Bengal did not approve of the Packers' decision to draft Clifford.

Here's what Bengal said about the Packers draft:

"I managed to watch the I think was the Montana State championship game from a couple of years ago and Tucker Kraft was a problem in that game good athlete and at 78 I think maybe he falls because the rest of the class was so stacked. "

"I like their draft overall quite a lot…. I mean other than Clifford the big red flag, I think not a bad draft class from them."

As of now, Green Bay has three quarterbacks on their roster, and Sean Clifford is considered to be the backup for Jordan Love. Danny Etling will serve as the QB3 for the franchise next season.

Whether or not the decision to draft Clifford comes back to haunt them remains to be seen, but currently, there is optimism around the franchise.

All eyes will be on Jordan Love for the Packers

Jordan Love: Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love is finally the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers and all eyes will be on him next season. Many criticized the NFC North team for drafting Love when Rodgers was still there and now the former will be under pressure to perform.

It's no secret that Love's predecessors were both Hall of Fame quarterbacks, which means expectations are quite high. The franchise will give him time to prove himself, but few believe he can replicate Rodgers and Favre's production.

