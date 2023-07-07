At least one online personality agrees that Detroit Lions fans are overrating Jared Goff.

On Tuesday, the quarterback received these glowing comments from one of his teammates, cornerback Jerry Jacobs, who boldly claimed on SiriusXM's NFL Rewind:

"Jared Goff is the best quarterback, he's really top five in the NFC if you want to be honest if you pull the stat stuff and all that. I'm gonna be honest, I've played against a lot of quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers would be in my top five, but Jared Goff's up there.

"Everybody sleeps on my dog and I love how he take it in, like he don't be cocky or nothing like that. He just soak it in and play ball to this game, that type of reaction. He's a great quarterback and I can't wait for him to you know, go out and prove everybody wrong."

Many fans immediately took umbrage at Jacobs' comments, but it was not just them. YouTuber Big Game Bengal also shared his thoughts:

"Being too (sic) 5 in the nfc is like getting a free toy in your happy meal."

Reactions to Jerry Jacobs' comments on Jared Goff

On Reddit, the NFL fan community was especially unforgiving at Jerry Jacobs hyping up Jared Goff. Many of them claimed that the NFC's lack of quarterback depth was the reason why the three-time Pro Bowler was being considered in the "best QB" discussion in the first place:

Jerry Jacobs on the Lions' season opener, offseason progress

Besides his opinion on Jared Goff, Jerry Jacobs also discussed the Detroit Lions' mentality heading into their season opener against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs:

"It's time to show what Detroit is made of. When we knew we were playing them in the season opener, Dan Campbell came in and said, 'They want us to lose, so what are we going to do?'

"We almost went to the playoffs and they just won the Super Bowl, so they're trying to see if we're really like that. ... We're ready to go out there and play ball and shock the world."

He also discussed the offseason work head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes did to improve the team:

"Man, this offseason was amazing. How Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell came together as one, trying to get the free agent guys and try to make the team better, was great.

"And I looked at this offseason as like they just trying to make the team better, you know, the key missing points that we needed from the last season to get us to the playoffs and things like that. They're just trying to add on pieces so we can be better than we were last year."

