NFL players rarely say publicly that their teammates are't good, and for Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs, he revealed his love for his quarterback Jared Goff.

In a superb season in Detroit, Goff earned a Pro Bowl nod as Detroit nearly made it to the postseason on the back of a 9-8 record.

For Jacobs, with all of Goff's exploits last season and with the progress he is making this offseason, he said that Goff is a top five quarterback in the NFC.

Of course, this pricked the ears of NFL fans on Reddit, with one fan saying that the only reason Goff is a top five quarterback is because the NFC is trash right now:

"That's cuz most of the nfc qbs are a** lol."

Other fans chimed in with their thoughts on Jacobs' comments on Jared Goff being one of the NFC's better quarterbacks.

So, it appears that most have differing feelings on Jacobs' thoughts on Goff. With the current state of the NFC, maybe, just maybe, Goff and the Lions can do some damage next season.

Jared Goff and Lions on track to make playoffs next season?

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff

After being one game away from making the postseason last year with a 9-8 record, the Lions under Goff will no doubt have expectations of going one better in 2023.

Of course, much of that is predicated on the improvement seen last season carrying over to this year.

Jared Goff threw for 4,438 yards, 29 touchdowns and just seven interceptions last season, and one would think that is going to need to be the minimum again if Detroit is to make the postseason.

Adding running back Jahmyr Gibbs via the draft will help the Lions' run game after seeing D'Andre Swift being moved on to Philadelphia.

Goff has weapons at his disposal. Along with Gibbs, there's also Amon-Ra St. Brown, Marvin Jones, Jameson Williams (after his six-game suspension), Josh Reynolds and running back Craig Reynolds.

There is plenty for Jared Goff and coach Dan Campbell to work with. If Goff can repeat or better his 2022 efforts and lead the Lions to the playoffs, then he might rubber-stamp his spot in the NFC's top five quarterbacks next season.

