The Madden video game franchise has been around for decades and gives fans the opportunity to enjoy the NFL in their hands. While some have loved the recent iteration of the game, one popular Madden Youtuber noticed a major issue.

Zirksee, who has over 250K subscribers on YouTube, uncovered that EA is banning playing over the prices of game packs. He explained how EA has handled this situation poorly:

"There are price changes in terms of the pack price. What happens when prices on packs get cut in half? The market changes got people banned for prices changing heavily. Whatever they have set up in the game that is catching people when something sells for a lot more coins than it's supposed to.

"When the market crashes and players drop down 30% in price or even super expensive guards, because when they first go up, there's a cap limit on them set to 2 million, then eventually enough sell, and then they're up to 2.53 million coins."

"Well EA system bans people who bought it at 2 million because they think that card really should have been going for 2.5 or vice versa so EA really messed it up bad."

Madden 24 is set to be released on August 15 and there is a price difference between the standard and deluxe editions. The standard edition just includes the base game at a cost of $69.99. For the deluxe version, the cost jumps to $99.99.

Who will be on the cover of Madden 24?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the cover athlete on this year's edition of the game. The two-time Pro Bowler joins the ranks of fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady in being a Madden cover athlete.

Last season, Allen threw for 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions and finished third in the MVP voting behind Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, respectively.

Allen and the Bills made it to the AFC Divisional round, coming up short against the Cincinnati Bengals at home.

The 27-year-old will look to lead Buffalo deeper into the playoffs this upcoming season, especially with the Bills labeled as a Super Bowl contender.