"Made it less of sexually abusive nuance thing": Fever star Sophie Cunningham's co-host makes feelings known on dildo epidemic hitting NFL

Sophie Cunningham's co-presenter, West Wilson, says the recent spate of sex toys turning up at NFL stadiums has altered how fans, athletes and the media talk about game-day misconduct.He believes the behavior, which began drawing attention in women’s basketball, now looks less like gender-based harassment and more like a wider sports-culture problem.Wilson co-hosts “Show Me Something” with Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham. On the Saturday episode, a caller asked both hosts about the wave of disruptions seen this year across pro leagues.&quot;I think that it was like the dildos at the WNBA games. It's like, can women just go to their job without having like f*cking like wieners thrown at them and like being sexualized? Now it's universal,&quot; Wilson said. (34:13)&quot;It's a sports thing. So, Green Dildos, it's not just a women's workplace environment issue. It's for everyone. And I think it made it less of a sexually abusive nuance thing. And now it's just like dildos for everybody.&quot;He was referring to a string of incidents that started in the WNBA and resurfaced in the NFL this season. According to The Athletic and USA Today, a green sex toy was thrown in the field during a Minnesota Vikings - Tennessee Titans preseason game in August, the league’s first such episode in 2025.NFL games were disrupted twice during the opening weekendTwo more interruptions followed on Sept. 7 as the regular season began. During a Cincinnati Bengals-Cleveland Browns matchup at Huntington Bank Field, an object resembling a green sex toy landed near the field of play. Reporters from The Athletic wrote that it appeared to come from the Browns’ Dawg Pound section. An official picked it up and tossed it aside without stopping play.Later that day in Indianapolis, a similar device landed in the end zone during the Miami Dolphins-Indianapolis Colts game. Security staff cleared the item quickly, and the game continued. Neither incident resulted in a scoring change.This year’s NFL disruptions echo what happened repeatedly in the WNBA starting in late July. One of the first known cases occurred at an Atlanta Dream–Golden State Valkyries contest, with additional games halted after similar objects were thrown, according to league and media reports.The phenomenon is not entirely new to football. The New York Post has documented Bills fans throwing sex toys onto the field during New England Patriots games in 2016 and 2017.WNBA players, including Sophie Cunningham, previously described them as a form of workplace sexualization. Cunningham even warned fans online to stop throwing objects and was later struck herself.