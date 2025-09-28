  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Madison Beer effect": NFL fans react to Justin Herbert and Quentin Johnston's stutter TD vs Giants

"Madison Beer effect": NFL fans react to Justin Herbert and Quentin Johnston's stutter TD vs Giants

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 28, 2025 19:36 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants - Source: Imagn
"Madison Beer effect": NFL fans react to Justin Herbert and Quentin Johnston's stutter TD vs Giants (Credit: IMAGN)

NFL fans had a lot to say about Justin Herbert's first touchdown connection of the afternoon against the New York Giants. The LA Chargers star entered the Week 4 matchup as an early MVP candidate, but the start of the game wasn't as positive as expected.

Ad

It wasn't until the final minute of the second quarter that Herbert found the endzone. He threw a 36-yard pass to Quentin Johnston to open up the scoreboard and cut the Giants' lead to 13-10 ahead of halftime.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Many fans reacted to the play, and as usual, some focused their attention on Justin Herbert's girlfriend, singer Maddison Beer.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Madison beer effect," one fan said.
Ad
"Madison Beer told justin something huh," another fan said.
Ad
"Madison Beer please I need your buff on Herbert in the second half," another fan said.
Ad

Others focused on the connection between Herbert and Johnston, which has been highly productive for the Chargers after three games.

"Crazy how Quentin learned how to catch this year and suddenly scores TDs every week," one fan said.
"Who else thinks this duo could be dangerous if they find chemistry consistently?" another fan asked.
"That combo is deadly," another fan wrote.
About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications