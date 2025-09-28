"Madison Beer effect": NFL fans react to Justin Herbert and Quentin Johnston's stutter TD vs Giants

NFL fans had a lot to say about Justin Herbert's first touchdown connection of the afternoon against the New York Giants. The LA Chargers star entered the Week 4 matchup as an early MVP candidate, but the start of the game wasn't as positive as expected. It wasn't until the final minute of the second quarter that Herbert found the endzone. He threw a 36-yard pass to Quentin Johnston to open up the scoreboard and cut the Giants' lead to 13-10 ahead of halftime.Many fans reacted to the play, and as usual, some focused their attention on Justin Herbert's girlfriend, singer Maddison Beer.&quot;Madison beer effect,&quot; one fan said. Jeff Pork @JeffPork13571LINKMadison beer effect&quot;Madison Beer told justin something huh,&quot; another fan said. JRL @padrefan95LINKMadison Beer told justin something huh&quot;Madison Beer please I need your buff on Herbert in the second half,&quot; another fan said.BamGP ♛🦦 @BamGP1LINKMadison Beer please I need your buff on Herbert in the second halfOthers focused on the connection between Herbert and Johnston, which has been highly productive for the Chargers after three games.&quot;Crazy how Quentin learned how to catch this year and suddenly scores TDs every week,&quot; one fan said. &quot;Who else thinks this duo could be dangerous if they find chemistry consistently?&quot; another fan asked. &quot;That combo is deadly,&quot; another fan wrote.