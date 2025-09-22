  • home icon
Madison Beer seemingly sends message to Justin Herbert after Chargers QB's sensational performance vs. Broncos

By Arnold
Published Sep 22, 2025 13:09 GMT
Madison Beer seemingly sends message to Justin Herbert after Chargers QB
Madison Beer seemingly sends message to Justin Herbert after Chargers QB's sensational performance vs. Broncos (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Justin Herbert led the LA Chargers to a 23-20 comeback win over the Denver Broncos in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season at So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday. The Chargers quarterback completed 28 of 47 passes for 300 yards with one touchdown and one interception to maintain his team's perfect start to the season.

Soon after the game ended, singer Madison Beer, who was in attendance at So-Fi Stadium, appeared to send a message to Herbert via her Instagram story. Beer uploaded a picture of her single "Yes Baby" on Spotify after LA's win.

Image via madisonbeer Instagram
Image via madisonbeer Instagram

Beer announced the release of her “Yes Baby” single on Friday. However, the timing of the re-post on her Instagram story appeared to be in tandem with the Chargers' Week 3 win.

In her previous IG story, Beer shared a glimpse of her view from So-Fi Stadium. Many believe that she was in the stadium to support Herbert.

Beer and Herbert were spotted together on a few occasions during the offseason. Last month, the two were seen in Los Angeles on the sets of Beer's music video

While several rumors suggest that Beer and Herbert are dating, neither of them has confirmed the nature of their relationship.

Justin Herbert and Chargers will square off against New York Giants in Week 4 of 2025 NFL season

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert - Source: Imagn

Justin Herbert and the Chargers will look to continue their excellent start to the season when they face the New York Giants in Week 4. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Giants are yet to win a game this season, while the Chargers are unbeaten.

As things stand, LA is the favorite to get the win, especially with Justin Herbert leading its offense. The Chargers QB has recorded 860 passing yards with six touchdowns and one interception.

