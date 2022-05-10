Patrick Mahomes conceded who really is the NFL GOAT 

Patrick Mahomes knows who the greatest of all time is. Just like we all do. Have you seen Tom Brady's resume? While many admit they are not Brady's biggest fans, there is simply no denying, for any true football fan, that his legendary career has him atop the leaderboard for GOAT status. This is something that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback apparently agrees with.

Miami recently hosted its first-ever Formula 1 race, and all the stars came out. Mahomes was not there, contrary to some reports saying that he was. But we were all treated to this picture of several living legends. Formula 1 Driver Lewis Hamilton, Soccer legend David Beckham, His Airness, Michael Jordan, and Tom Brady. Like the rest of the world, Mahomes loved seeing so much greatness in one photo and tweeted out 4 GOAT emojis in response to Brady's tweet.

There really is a lot of winning in this photo.

Kansas City Chiefs vs New England Patriots

Brady vs. Mahomes by the numbers

Mahomes has been fantastic in his young career. As far as pace goes, he holds many, if not most, of the meaningful quarterback stats. But in terms of absolute numbers, it's nowhere close.

Brady's longevity, of course, has him leading in virtually every category. The two have met in head-to-head matchups five times. A single score decided each game for the first four, with the quarterbacks sharing the wins, two apiece.

Brady, per usual, would have the last laugh when the two met at Super Bowl LV and his Buccaneers trounced the Chiefs 31-7. This seemed to end the debate for many people, Stephen A. included.

The Chiefs signal caller is still considered the heir apparent to Brady, and many still argue that he is the best quarterback in the NFL, but for now, even he is willing to concede the GOAT talk.

He is more interested in preparing for the 2022 regular season, a year in which Kansas City will look to go further than last year's AFC Championship game. The game ended in an overtime defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals. Looking at the array of talent on the Kansas City roster, it is easy to see why they are considered strong Super Bowl contenders.

