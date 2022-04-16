Reddit fans come up with crazy Patrick Mahomes and Dan Marino QB stat

Patrick Mahomes is a one-of-a-kind talent. He has been turning heads, breaking records, and winning games from the moment he entered the league. Though it didn't end in a Super Bowl appearance, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had his best individual and statistical season in 2018. This week, Reddit fans found that the season bore an uncanny resemblance to a great season from another NFL legend -- Dan Marino.

At age 23, Marino and Mahomes put up remarkably similar numbers. Marino came away from the season with a better record. Meanwhile, Mahomes finished with more completions, attempts, yards, and touchdowns, all while throwing five fewer interceptions.

Another factor that redditors were quick to point out was that Marino only took 13 sacks the entire season, despite playing in an era that was decidedly less friendly to quarterbacks than the one Mahomes typically enjoys.

No matter how you slice it, these numbers are insane. Mahomes tied for second place in NFL history with 50 TDs in a single season, and Marino played in his only Super Bowl at 23 after putting up these numbers.

These seasons from Dan Marino and Patrick Mahomes are in rare company

Success at such a young age is extremely uncommon. This list contains two Hall of Famers, a future Hall of Famer and one of the most promising young QBs in the league and, somehow, Blake Bortles.

Mahomes went on to win the Super Bowl the year after putting up these numbers at age 23, a feat that the great Marino was never able to accomplish.

Rodgers has been to ONE Super Bowl. Brees too. Marino. They're some of the best to ever do it. Rodgers, Brees & countless others are a great prism to look at Brady & Mahomes through.It's so easy to become conditioned to them always winning & forget just how damn hard it is. Rodgers has been to ONE Super Bowl. Brees too. Marino. They're some of the best to ever do it.

If you comb through the stats of Pat Mahomes, you are bound to find the stuff of legends. And fortunately for him, he does not have to compete with Marino for the infamous title of "Best QB to Never Win a Super Bowl."

