Look: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews spotted courtside at Dallas Mavericks game 

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Matthews were seen courtside at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas as the Dallas Mavericks faced the Utah Jazz in Game Five of the NBA playoffs.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was born in Tyler, Texas, which is almost two hours away from Dallas.

Mahomes is a huge fan of the Mavericks as, back in 2019, Mahomes visited the Mavericks practice facility and shot around with now-NBA Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki.

The Chiefs quarterback wasn’t the only signal-caller at the American Airlines Arena for Game Five. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman took in the game as well.

Jon Machota @jonmachota The QBs are in the building for tonight’s Mavericks vs. Jazz game in Dallas The QBs are in the building for tonight’s Mavericks vs. Jazz game in Dallas https://t.co/ykMgnZZ1z4

Nonetheless, all three quarterbacks witnessed a great game as the Mavericks are now just one win away from advancing to the Western Conference semifinals after their victory over the Jazz by a score of 102 – 77.

From the tip-off to the final horn, the Mavericks were in control, feeding off the loud crowd within the American Airlines Center to take a 16-point lead at intermission.

Two-time All-NBA guard Luka Doncic scored 33 points, to go along with 13 rebounds and five assists in just his second game of the series after missing the first three games with a calf strain injury.

The Mavericks will look to close out the series against the Jazz as they are on the road in Salt Lake City on Thursday Night.

Patrick Mahomes and playing basketball

Mahomes playing hoops back in 2019. Source: The Fumble (YouTube)

Not only can the 2018 AP NFL MVP get it done on the football field, but he can throw it down on the hardwood as well.

A video made the rounds on Twitter in 2019 of the Chiefs quarterback and four-time Pro Bowler taking over a pickup basketball game at a gym in Kansas City.

Even though football and sports fans overall loved the video, the Chiefs organization was terrified.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told radio station WHB in Kansas City that he quickly phones the quarterback’s agent to inform him that he could no longer be involved in competitive basketball games.

Veach told the radio station:

"The Kingdom can be assured: No more basketball for Pat . . . We were able to nip that in the bud.''

Adam Teicher @adamteicher Chiefs GM Brett Veach, on KC radio station WHB, said he called Patrick Mahomes' agent after seeing the recent video of him playing basketball. "The Kingdom can be assured: No more basketball for Pat . . . We were able to nip that in the bud,'' Veach said. Chiefs GM Brett Veach, on KC radio station WHB, said he called Patrick Mahomes' agent after seeing the recent video of him playing basketball. "The Kingdom can be assured: No more basketball for Pat . . . We were able to nip that in the bud,'' Veach said.

The All-Pro signal-caller and his basketball-playing days are done competitively, but he can still root for his Mavericks without any risk of injury.

Edited by Windy Goodloe