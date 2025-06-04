"Mahomes won a ring with rappers and mailman"- NFL fans react to Mecole Hardman teasing new rap song

Mecole Hardman is trying to get an off-field win now that he's a member of the Green Bay Packers. After dramatically losing Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles, Hardman joined Jordan Love and Co. ahead of the 2025 season.

The Packers have an intriguing wide receiver room, with Hardman joining Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks, among others.

As they continue to work out and prepare for the 2025 season, Hardman is making moves off the field. The veteran wideout teased his new song, "No Effort," which will be released on Friday. The track will be a collaboration with Sky Van Taylor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Many fans reacted to this news on social media, with some joking about how Patrick Mahomes was able to win multiple Super Bowls while playing with people with other professions.

"Mahomes won a ring with rappers, mailman, and terrorist as WRs he the goat," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

𝘙𝘑 @RJLockedIn There’s gonna be a documentary about Mahomes winning with the WRs he had

Garrett Gerster @GarrettGerster My goat winning rings throwing to the XXL 2025 freshman class

Others criticized Mecole Hardman over his creation.

ＳＬＡＮＤＲ ＳＺＮ ☠️ @im_right_though every wannabe rapper sounds the same

Q. @dxxxminique He a** at everything he do?

Pat Dylan @steph_mahomes MVS might be the normal person that Mahomes played I guess.

On the other hand, the Kansas City Chiefs are bracing for what should be a competitive 2025 NFL season. They welcomed back Rashee Rice (who only played three games in 2024 due to a season-ending injury), Marquise Brown - who re-signed with the team this offseason - while keeping Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Skyy Moore.

Mecole Hardman's new and former teams have something in common: they both lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 playoffs. The Green Bay Packers may be embarking on a new rivalry with the defending champions after they attempted to ban the "tush push" and failed a couple of weeks ago.

Mecole Hardman's move to Green Bay drew mixed reactions from fans

Despite being a three-time Super Bowl champion, playing a key role in the Chiefs' most recent championship run against the San Francisco 49ers, Mecole Hardman's arrival in Green Bay wasn't met with the best eyes.

He signed with the Packers in March, leaving fans divided over this decision. Some pointed out that Hardman is a proven winner who doesn't shy away from challenges, while others thought the Packers could have gone for a better player in free agency.

Josh Jacobs urged the team to sign a true WR1 after the season was over. It's unclear if Matt LaFleur plans to give that job to Hardman, but his season might be subjected to close scrutiny.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.