  • "Make John Harbaugh donate his salary to this": NFL fans react to Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti’s $20,000,000 gift to open youth facility

"Make John Harbaugh donate his salary to this": NFL fans react to Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti’s $20,000,000 gift to open youth facility

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 06, 2025 21:05 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Amidst struggles and questions over head coach John Harbaugh’s future, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti attended the opening of a youth facility on Monday. The official opening of the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Bisciotti and other dignitaries in attendance.

Biscotti and Baltimore donated $20 million to the project in a third-of-its-kind partnership between an NFL team and a Boys & Girls Club. Football fans, especially on X, have begun sharing their reactions to the project commissioning.

Seco wrote:

“Make Harbaugh donate all his salary to this.”

Drinkin’ Bourbon also wrote:

“A great cause. Thank you, Steve Bisciotti. Now, can you spend $20 milli on a left guard and an edge rusher?”
WaterPIO commented:

“This is awesome and will change the lives of hundreds, even thousands, of young people. Is it in bad taste to ask if the kids can play D?”

GillzReelz also commented:

“Can’t lie, I immediately thought, before looking at the picture fully, that he was making THE announcement.”

VAntin wrote:

“Don’t stop there. You need to do more. While you are at it, please do something about our state of the Ravens.”
Tanya Bryant commented:

“Did anybody ask him what he was going to do as far as coaching to protect his investment and our QB1?”

John Harbaugh under pressure to improve results

John Harbaugh is under a lot of pressure, as the Ravens are 1-4 after Week 5. The team’s only win so far this season is a home win against the Cleveland Browns. Having conceded the most points per game at this point of the season, the struggles of the Ravens’ defense are quite glaring.

Similarly, they’ve surrendered more yardage in the NFL this season than every other team, except the Dallas Cowboys. Nevertheless, John Harbaugh has insisted he doesn’t need to make changes to his staff. Speaking on getting a potential replacement for his defense coordinator, he said:

“You try to do the most productive things, and I do not think that that’s the answer. We gotta go to work, is what we need to do. We stick together, is what we need to do. And we need to find ourselves. It has to do with coaches and players together.

The Ravens’ latest loss was a 44-10 blowout defeat to the Houston Texans in front of their home crowd. They host the Los Angeles Rams in their next game come Sunday.

Kayode Akinwumi

