"Make it make sense": Coach Prime's daughter claps back after brother Shedeur Sanders cleverly reacts to Browns naming Dillon Gabriel QB1

The Cleveland Browns made a change at quarterback before their Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings. After a 1-3 start, the team benched veteran Joe Flacco and gave the starting job to rookie Dillon Gabriel, not fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.Gabriel will lead the offense going forward. Flacco will be the backup. Meanwhile, Sanders remains the third-string QB. Following the announcement, Sanders was interviewed in the locker room about still being the QB3. Instead of speaking, he mouthed the answers with a smile, dodging the questions without actually saying a word.The silent interview led to one user captioning the clip:"Shedeur Sanders does a full interview on MUTE😂" Shelomi Sanders, Shedeur's younger sister and Coach Prime's daughter, reshared the post on her Instagram story, writing:"It's a problem when he talk and it's a problem when he don't lol make it make sense."Shelomi Sanders' IG storyNFL analyst on why Shedeur Sanders is still QB3NFL Network's Ian Rapoport gave his assessment as to why Shedeur Sanders remains the third-string quarterback on Wednesday."Just doesn't seem as of right now that he's ready to be a starting quarterback, which is okay," Rapoport said. "That is what they believed when they drafted him. It's why he didn't go in the first round, that's why he went in the fifth round, and taking your time and waiting and having him learn is a good thing. It's not a bad thing, it's a good thing."Many had hoped Sanders would get a chance to start this season, but staying as QB3 makes that unlikely for now."So Shedeur Sanders will remain QB3 right now, and into the future," Rapoport said. "Will we get a look at him later this season? It does sound like we probably will because, again, the Browns need to evaluate things. But this is not a negative. That if the team needed a quarterback to come off the bench, it would be Flacco. He has earned it."Dillon Gabriel played in the Week 2 loss against the Baltimore Ravens, recording 19 yards and a touchdown.