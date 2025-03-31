“Makes everybody around him better” - James Jones reveals why Cam Ward deserves to get drafted ahead of Shedeur Sanders

Former wide receiver James Jones believes Miami quarterback Cam Ward should be the Tennessee Titans' choice with the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. He believes Ward's game readiness as the deciding factor over Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

Jones, who spent eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, shared his analysis during a recent appearance on "The Facility" show on Sunday:

"I do think the gap is close, but I think Cam Ward is more ready to play right now. I think, walking in day one, Cam Ward is ready to be the starter for the Tennessee Titans. Plays with anticipation, throws his receivers open. When I watch him play the football game, he makes everybody around him better."

Ward, the Heisman Trophy finalist from Miami, led the nation with 39 touchdown passes in 2024 and finished second with 4,313 passing yards. His ability to create big plays was evident as he tied for first nationally with 74 throws of 20-plus yards while guiding the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record.

James Jones makes his case for Cam Ward

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

James Jones continued by highlighting Ward's ability to elevate the play of those around him, regardless of talent level:

"I don't really know how much even talent he had around him, but he was making those guys better inside and outside the pocket. The Tennessee Titans that is what they need. You have Calvin Ridley, you got Pollard in the backfield, but you need a guy to come in there and make everybody on that offense better.

"One player can do that in this draft. I truly believe in that's Cam Ward. No shot at Shedeur and all that. I think Shedeur is going to be excellent, but when you talk about the number one overall pick. I believe it's Cam Ward, without a doubt."

While Jones has made his position clear, the Titans' decision isn't final yet. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on March 31 that Tennessee is "moving closer and closer" to selecting Ward. The Titans still plan to complete their due diligence on Sanders.

Callahan has publicly praised Sanders despite reports of an "arrogant" attitude surfacing at the NFL Combine:

"Our interactions with have been really positive. I like his demeanor. I like the way he comes across. He's confident without being over the top, which is a good thing," Callahan said at the NFL Annual Meeting.

CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso ranked Ward 11th among quarterbacks taken from 2020-2025, noting:

"I like Ward as a prospect. If this was any other draft class, he'd be everyone's favorite mid-to-late first-round quarterback who'd represent tremendous value at the position."

With less than a month until draft day, Ward appears to be gaining momentum as the frontrunner. However, Sanders remains firmly in the conversation.

