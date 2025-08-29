  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Makes you question the team's leadership": NFL fans react as Patriots release Jabrill Peppers in a shocking move

"Makes you question the team's leadership": NFL fans react as Patriots release Jabrill Peppers in a shocking move

By Orlando Silva
Modified Aug 29, 2025 20:20 GMT
NFL: New England Patriots Minicamp - Source: Imagn
"Makes you question the team's leadership": NFL fans react as Patriots release Jabrill Peppers in a shocking move (Credit: IMAGN)

NFL fans reacted to the New England Patriots' decision to cut eight-year veteran Jabrill Peppers ahead of the 2025 season. Peppers joined the Patriots in 2022 after stops with the Cleveland Browns (2017-2018) and New York Giants (2019-2021).

Ad

He was limited to only six games in 2024 due to off-field and injury issues, recording 40 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception for the AFC East franchise last year.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Friday that the Patriots cut Jabrill Peppers, who still has $4.52 million guaranteed on his contract. The Michigan Wolverines product agreed to a three-year, $24 million extension in 2024 before the front office decided to part ways with him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The reactions didn't take long to arrive, with many criticizing the Patriots' executives and coaches over this decision.

"That makes you question the teams leadership from ownership to HC - just wow," one fan said.
Ad
"A head scratcher…another proven veteran gone on a paper thin roster," another fan said.
Ad
"What are we not aware of?! This doesn't make sense to me," another fan said.
Ad

Others quickly asked their favorite teams to make a swing for Jabrill Peppers.

"Lowkey could be a Viking," one fan said.
"@Ravens because why the hell not?" another fan asked.
"@dallascowboys how about you use some of that precious new cap room bring him in?" another fan said.

In three seasons at Foxborough, Jabrill Peppers played 38 games, recording 144 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovered for 12 yards and three interceptions for 33 yards.

Ad

At 32, Peppers can still be a decent option for many teams, and fans have identified a couple of squads that could benefit from landing him.

Jabrill Peppers had sent warning to doubters before being cut by Patriots

Back in June, Jabrill Peppers sent a strong message to those who were ruling him out. Ahead of his ninth season, the safety took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself wearing his Patriots uniform. The photo was accompanied by a caption that promised a strong season after his tumultuous 2024 campaign.

Ad
"Coming for everything they tried to take from me!! Been one of his favorites, he never played about me! I remember all the jokes and laughs too. Stay on that side frfr," Peppers wrote on Instagram.

That bounce back won't happen in New England, but Peppers might have some fans around the league.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications