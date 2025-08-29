"Makes you question the team's leadership": NFL fans react as Patriots release Jabrill Peppers in a shocking move

NFL fans reacted to the New England Patriots' decision to cut eight-year veteran Jabrill Peppers ahead of the 2025 season. Peppers joined the Patriots in 2022 after stops with the Cleveland Browns (2017-2018) and New York Giants (2019-2021).He was limited to only six games in 2024 due to off-field and injury issues, recording 40 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception for the AFC East franchise last year.NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Friday that the Patriots cut Jabrill Peppers, who still has $4.52 million guaranteed on his contract. The Michigan Wolverines product agreed to a three-year, $24 million extension in 2024 before the front office decided to part ways with him.The reactions didn't take long to arrive, with many criticizing the Patriots' executives and coaches over this decision.&quot;That makes you question the teams leadership from ownership to HC - just wow,&quot; one fan said.Marc Seinfeld @marc_seinfeldLINKThat makes you question the teams leadership from ownership to HC - just wow&quot;A head scratcher…another proven veteran gone on a paper thin roster,&quot; another fan said. The Boston Curmudgeon @MondoSullyLINKA head scratcher…another proven veteran gone on a paper thin roster&quot;What are we not aware of?! This doesn't make sense to me,&quot; another fan said. Brian Vaccaro @B_Vaccaro88LINKWhat are we not aware of?! This doesn't make sense to me.Others quickly asked their favorite teams to make a swing for Jabrill Peppers. &quot;Lowkey could be a Viking,&quot; one fan said. &quot;@Ravens because why the hell not?&quot; another fan asked.&quot;@dallascowboys how about you use some of that precious new cap room bring him in?&quot; another fan said. In three seasons at Foxborough, Jabrill Peppers played 38 games, recording 144 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovered for 12 yards and three interceptions for 33 yards. At 32, Peppers can still be a decent option for many teams, and fans have identified a couple of squads that could benefit from landing him.Jabrill Peppers had sent warning to doubters before being cut by PatriotsBack in June, Jabrill Peppers sent a strong message to those who were ruling him out. Ahead of his ninth season, the safety took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself wearing his Patriots uniform. The photo was accompanied by a caption that promised a strong season after his tumultuous 2024 campaign.&quot;Coming for everything they tried to take from me!! Been one of his favorites, he never played about me! I remember all the jokes and laughs too. Stay on that side frfr,&quot; Peppers wrote on Instagram.That bounce back won't happen in New England, but Peppers might have some fans around the league.