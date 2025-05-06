"Makes all the sense in the world" - NFL analyst floats $6,400,000,000 NFC franchise as perfect J.K. Dobbins landing spot

J.K. Dobbins is one of the best free agents heading into the 2025 regular season. The former Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers starting running back is one to watch now that the 2025 draft is done and dusted.

NFL analyst Jeffri Chadiha likes the idea of Dobbins joining the Forbes-valued $6.4 billion Chicago Bears. Chadiha said:

"I am going with the Chicago Bears, and I know there's a buzz about Nick Chubb being that guy, but I love what JK Dobbins brings. He has a skill set similar to that of D'Andre Swift. Ben Johnson is super creative; I like what Dobbins showed last year. First, he was able to show that he was able to stay healthy for a long period, running for over 900 yards.

"I just feel that this guy could be a difference maker. He is 27 years old. Nick Chubb is 30, and this makes all the sense in the world for the Bears to go in this direction."

The Bears have D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, Kyle Monangai and Travis Homer receiving hand-offs from Caleb Williams. It's a serviceable group, but one that could be improved if the franchise is looking to make it far in the stacked NFC.

What could J.K. Dobbins bring to the Chicago Bears?

J.K. Dobbins is a smooth operator with a fluid running style. He contributed to postseason qualifications with the Ravens and Chargers. However, injuries have stalled his progress and curbed what could have been a stellar start to his professional football career.

Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season and all but one game in the 2023 campaign while with the Baltimore Ravens. He also spent some time on injured reserve in his sole season with Jim Harbaugh's Chargers.

J.K. Dobbins reminded the rest of the league of his ability to carry an offense as he racked up a career-high 905 rushing yards and nine TDs in the 2024 campaign. He was crucial in the Chargers' ending their postseason drought.

The Bears could use some of that productivity as they look to end their ongoing postseason drought. The Bears haven't made the playoffs since 2020.

However, Dobbins will have his work cut out to dislodge Swift from the RB1 spot. The Bears are part of arguably the league's toughest division and will play against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions twice in the upcoming season.

