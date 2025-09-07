"Making nearly $5M more per year than Broncos WR1": NFL fans react to Jameson Williams' $83,000,000 contract

The Detroit Lions handed wide receiver Jameson Williams a massive bag ahead of the Week 1 clash against the Green Bay Packers. The former first-round pick agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $83 million.The Lions had another year to observe and decide, as Williams was Detroit-bound until 2026, but the team showed its trust in the WR by offering him an extension. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the deal includes $67 million in guaranteed money:&quot;BREAKING: The #Lions and star WR Jameson Williams have agreed to a 3-year, $83M extension with $67M guaranteed, multiple sources tell me. Jamo is coming off a career year — his first 1,000-yard season with 8 TDs. One of the league’s premier young talents just got paid.&quot;Fans rushed to the comment section to have their say about the deal.&quot;It’s kinda crazy that the Lions WR2 is making nearly $5M more per year than the Broncos WR1,&quot; one fan said.ᴄʜᴀsᴇ @BolieveInNixLINK@Schultz_Report It’s kinda crazy that the Lions WR2 is making nearly $5M more per year than the Broncos WR1&quot;Good to extend him early,&quot; a fan wrote.Gatsby @ZachGatsbyLINK@Schultz_Report Good to extend him earlySome fans felt that the deal isn't as good as it looks.&quot;Real question though: where does Williams even rank in the league? Top 10? Top 25? It's cool that the Lions keep re-signing their own guys but this feels like serious projection over production,&quot; one comment read.Barry &quot;Bonds&quot; Bufano @barrybufanoLINK@Schultz_Report Real question though: where does Williams even rank in the league? Top 10? Top 25? It's cool that the Lions keep re-signing their own guys but this feels like serious projection over production&quot;Damn that’s a lot of money $27M per year. That’s what the commanders wanted to pay Terry at first,&quot; another fan wrote.A few fans believe Jameson Williams didn't deserve this kind of pay.&quot;Holy overpay for go man,&quot; a fan said.cdott @jjmccaurathyLINK@Schultz_Report Holy overpay for go man&quot;We will regret this. This guy is treated like a superstar, yet is just good,&quot; a user commented.Zombo @13Zombo13LINK@Schultz_Report We will regret this. This guy is treated like a superstar, yet is just good.Williams recorded 58 receptions for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns last season, helping the Lions go 15-2 in the regular season. He will be crucial if Detroit wants to make a deeper postseason run this year.Jameson Williams shares his feelings about Dan CampbellJameson Williams is grateful to Lions coach Dan Campbell for helping him on and off the field.&quot;I think both of them had some type of connection towards me that just helped me move forward with everything and start moving past things,&quot; Williams said.Williams has always loved the game and would do anything to play football. He expressed his gratitude towards Campbell and quartefback Teddy Bridgewater for helping him.