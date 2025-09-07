  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Making nearly $5M more per year than Broncos WR1": NFL fans react to Jameson Williams' $83,000,000 contract

"Making nearly $5M more per year than Broncos WR1": NFL fans react to Jameson Williams' $83,000,000 contract

By Nishant
Published Sep 07, 2025 16:01 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

The Detroit Lions handed wide receiver Jameson Williams a massive bag ahead of the Week 1 clash against the Green Bay Packers. The former first-round pick agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $83 million.

Ad

The Lions had another year to observe and decide, as Williams was Detroit-bound until 2026, but the team showed its trust in the WR by offering him an extension. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the deal includes $67 million in guaranteed money:

"BREAKING: The #Lions and star WR Jameson Williams have agreed to a 3-year, $83M extension with $67M guaranteed, multiple sources tell me. Jamo is coming off a career year — his first 1,000-yard season with 8 TDs. One of the league’s premier young talents just got paid."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans rushed to the comment section to have their say about the deal.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It’s kinda crazy that the Lions WR2 is making nearly $5M more per year than the Broncos WR1," one fan said.
Ad
"Good to extend him early," a fan wrote.
Ad

Some fans felt that the deal isn't as good as it looks.

"Real question though: where does Williams even rank in the league? Top 10? Top 25? It's cool that the Lions keep re-signing their own guys but this feels like serious projection over production," one comment read.
Ad
"Damn that’s a lot of money $27M per year. That’s what the commanders wanted to pay Terry at first," another fan wrote.

A few fans believe Jameson Williams didn't deserve this kind of pay.

"Holy overpay for go man," a fan said.
Ad
"We will regret this. This guy is treated like a superstar, yet is just good," a user commented.
Ad

Williams recorded 58 receptions for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns last season, helping the Lions go 15-2 in the regular season. He will be crucial if Detroit wants to make a deeper postseason run this year.

Jameson Williams shares his feelings about Dan Campbell

Jameson Williams is grateful to Lions coach Dan Campbell for helping him on and off the field.

"I think both of them had some type of connection towards me that just helped me move forward with everything and start moving past things," Williams said.
Ad

Williams has always loved the game and would do anything to play football. He expressed his gratitude towards Campbell and quartefback Teddy Bridgewater for helping him.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications