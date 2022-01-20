WATCH: Video shows naked NFL star Malik McDowell fighting police officer in public

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested in Deerfield Beach, Florida after allegedly exposing himself in the vicinity of a learning center and violently assaulting a police officer.

The 25-year-old defensive tackle was detained in a Broward County jail with one count of aggravated battery on an officer, resisting arrest, and public exposure.

Per an arrest report obtained by the newspaper the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, deputies received a phone call with reports of a nude male walking towards a school.

Malik McDowell attacked a deputy naked in broad daylight

Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder later made clear that the man, recognized as McDowell, had moved into the location of a learning center where kids were within the building. All of this was seen in surveillance footage.

#Browns DT Malik McDowell was arrested on Monday in Florida on charges of public exposure and assault on a deputy. Team released a statement that they're aware of the "very concerning incident" and are gathering more information.

As mentioned in the report, McDowell allegedly approached a deputy on the scene "at full speed with a closed fist," and a "violent attack" took place.

The deputy mentioned in the report that he fought back and the Browns defensive tackle was, in the end, taken into custody by use of a Taser.

The face-off apparently left the deputy "dazed" and hurt. Luckily, no child was harmed in the incident.

Cleveland Brows release statement on Malik McDowell's arrest

Following the defensive tackle's arrest, the Browns released this statement:

"We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information. We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time."

#Browns:

"We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information. We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. … No further comment at this time."

McDowell's defense attorney stated that his client was possibly given something that altered his behavior:

“Apparently somebody may have slipped him something or given him something he was unaware of, which explains some of his bizarre behavior.”

McDowell was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. Yet he was waived by Seattle in 2018 after not being able to play because of a non-football-related injury.

He joined the Browns in May last year, where he finished the season with 33 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery in 14 starts and 15 games overall.

He is set to hit the free agent market in March, but it is doubtful that a team will consider him given the future legal issues coming for him.

