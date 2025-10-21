  • home icon
  • “Malik Nabers ACL would like a word” “Blatant lie”: Fans rip NFL exec Jeff Miller for defending MetLife Stadium turf amid major safety concerns

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 21, 2025 20:18 GMT
NFL: NFL Annual League Meeting - Source: Imagn
NFL Executive Vice President Jeff Miller has given the MetLife Stadium playing surface a huge thumbs-up. According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, surfaces and increased efficiency were part of the subjects of discussion at the fall owners meeting.

Per Rapoport, Miller described the MetLife playing surface as “playing really well and has for a while.” Miller’s comments have drawn reactions from fans on social media, especially X.

Conner Barnhart commented:

Malik Nabers’ ACL would like a word.”
Kels wrote:

“This is a blatant lie. Also, the players continuously say they prefer to play on grass, that turf is harder on the body. The field needs to be replaced. Cheap owners who care more about profits than player safety are ruining the game.”

The Honey Badger asked:

“Why are there so many injuries this year?”
Meech also asked:

“So what’s the plan for the World Cup? Is that the same answer they’ll have?”

Flesh Peckerwood also commented:

“Did the MetLife surface have a gun to his back while saying this?”

GiantsUpdates also wrote:

“Just the stupidest thing I’ve heard in forever. Like, does anyone honestly believe some dumb sh*t like that? Look at the injury history on that field over the last 10 years and compare it to other places. Not only that, but listen to the way players talk about it being sh*t.”
MetLife Stadium's notorious reputation for injuring players

One of the most iconic venues in football and home to the Jets and the Giants, MetLife Stadium has been criticized for its turf. Most recently, it was blamed for the Giants' wide receiver, Malik Nabers’ injury, provoking a tough comment from NFL legend Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham wrote on X:

“Respect and u kno I loveeee the Giants, but DeathLife has taken too many talented players away from the game.”
In the same post, he criticized the NFL for not taking players’ safety and health seriously enough, writing:

“Dear @NFL, I mean this with the upmost love and respect. We (the NFL) take all the precautions in the world with everything else when it comes to players’ “health” and “safety.”

MetLife Stadium, scheduled to host the final of the FIFA World Cup in 2026, had its turf updated ahead of the NFL season. There are also reportedly no plans to replace the turf with grass, especially with the latest approval voiced by Miller.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Edited by Kayode Akinwumi
