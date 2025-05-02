Malik Nabers admits his "biggest regret" following tragic loss of ex-LSU teammate Kyren Lacy

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers revealed his deepest regret following the tragic death of former LSU teammate Kyren Lacy.

Lacy, a Tigers wide receiver who was gearing up for the 2025 NFL draft, was killed on April 12 in Houston, Texas. Police were chasing his car when it wrecked. Initial probes indicated he was involved in a domestic fight with family members, fired a weapon and escaped the scene.

During his appearance on "7PM In Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony," Nabers opened up about the loss that has left him shaken.

"Bro, I regret leaving," Nabers said on Thursday. "I regret leaving school because I knew that if I had been there, if we had been there, it would have changed. Like, that's probably my biggest regret. I'm not going to say it's definite, but it's probably my biggest regret — just not taking him with us when we left for the draft. The weight of these words reflects the guilt that sometimes accompanies (a) survivor's success.

Nabers and Lacy shared the LSU locker room for nearly two years. While Nabers arrived in 2021, Lacy joined in 2022. During the 2023 season, Lacy started 10 of 13 games after playing just 14 (starting only two) in 2022.

"I didn't know how to think": Malik Nabers recalls first reaction to devastating news

NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Malik Nabers was overwhelmed when he first learned about Kyren Lacy's death.

"I checked my phone, but I went to Instagram first," Nabers said on Thursday, via '7PM In Brooklyn With Carmelo Anthony. "And I saw it was him. And like, it's like every thought in my head went blank. I didn't know how to think, I didn't know who to call, I didn't know what to say, I didn't know what to do. And then all the memories started playing back — just me and him. And I'm like, 'Nah… Nah, not him. This can't be true.'"

Two days after Lacy's death on April 12, Nabers shared an emotional Instagram post expressing his devastation.

"Pain," Nabers wrote. "Numb. Sad. Sorrowful. Downcast. Hurt. Broken. Devastated. Empty. Miserable. So this how it feels huh!! To lose a part of yo heart."

Lacy attended the NFL Combine and had a legal hearing set for two days after he died.

