Malik Nabers gets honest about recovering from toe injury using special help from Russell Wilson

The New York Giants’ top offensive weapon is using the wisdom of his new quarterback in his recovery process. Malik Nabers has been dealing with a toe injury, which forced him out of the team’s OTAs.The 2024 Pro Bowl receiver said on Tuesday that Russell Wilson has been helping him out a lot.“I’ve been doing a great job with Russell (Wilson), trainers, I’ve been using his therapists and physical therapist guys, I’ve been doing an excellent job of just staying on track,” Nabers said (0:21), via the “Up and Adams&quot; show.In 2024, Nabers set an NFL record for the most catches by a rookie receiver with 109. He was also targeted 170 times, the most ever for a rookie wideout.Nabers added that he’s optimistic about his physical health moving forward.“We’re moving in the right direction,&quot; Nabers said (0:37). &quot;We’re just staying on top of it, so it don’t give me any problems.”Nabers had four different quarterbacks throwing him the ball last season, but heading into 2025, the projected starter is Wilson. He is a 10-time Pro Bowler, who is fresh off guiding the Pittsburgh Steelers to a playoff appearance.New York’s first-round selection in 2024 became the go-to guy for Brian Daboll’s team offensively last year, putting up 1,204 yards through the air. Its next highest pass catcher was Wan’Dale Robinson, who had 699.At 21 years and 49 days old, Nabers became the youngest Giant ever to score a touchdown. His 58 catches at MetLife Stadium were also the most at home in a single NFL campaign.Despite his outstanding rookie season, New York finished with a 3-14 record and was at the bottom of the NFC East.Malik Nabers suffers another injuryJust as he was on the mend from one knock, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered another injury.Nabers left Giants practice on Tuesday with an apparent shoulder injury, according to USA Today's Nick Brinkerhoff.“The receiver grabbed at his shoulder following a run block,&quot;Brinkerhoff wrote. &quot;He remained on the ground momentarily and then walked off the field under his own power before meeting with the team’s trainer, Ronnie Barnes.&quot;Nabers didn’t return to practice following the injury, and it was reported that this issue dates back to his collegge days at LSU.New York's first preseason game is scheduled for Aug. 9 at Highmark Stadium against the Buffalo Bills.