  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Pro Bowl
  • Malik Nabers gets honest about recovering from toe injury using special help from Russell Wilson

Malik Nabers gets honest about recovering from toe injury using special help from Russell Wilson

By Joel Lefevre
Published Jul 29, 2025 16:33 GMT
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp (image credit: IMAGN)

The New York Giants’ top offensive weapon is using the wisdom of his new quarterback in his recovery process. Malik Nabers has been dealing with a toe injury, which forced him out of the team’s OTAs.

Ad

The 2024 Pro Bowl receiver said on Tuesday that Russell Wilson has been helping him out a lot.

“I’ve been doing a great job with Russell (Wilson), trainers, I’ve been using his therapists and physical therapist guys, I’ve been doing an excellent job of just staying on track,” Nabers said (0:21), via the “Up and Adams" show.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In 2024, Nabers set an NFL record for the most catches by a rookie receiver with 109. He was also targeted 170 times, the most ever for a rookie wideout.

Nabers added that he’s optimistic about his physical health moving forward.

“We’re moving in the right direction," Nabers said (0:37). "We’re just staying on top of it, so it don’t give me any problems.”
Ad

Nabers had four different quarterbacks throwing him the ball last season, but heading into 2025, the projected starter is Wilson. He is a 10-time Pro Bowler, who is fresh off guiding the Pittsburgh Steelers to a playoff appearance.

New York’s first-round selection in 2024 became the go-to guy for Brian Daboll’s team offensively last year, putting up 1,204 yards through the air. Its next highest pass catcher was Wan’Dale Robinson, who had 699.

Ad

At 21 years and 49 days old, Nabers became the youngest Giant ever to score a touchdown. His 58 catches at MetLife Stadium were also the most at home in a single NFL campaign.

Despite his outstanding rookie season, New York finished with a 3-14 record and was at the bottom of the NFC East.

Malik Nabers suffers another injury

Just as he was on the mend from one knock, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered another injury.

Ad

Nabers left Giants practice on Tuesday with an apparent shoulder injury, according to USA Today's Nick Brinkerhoff.

“The receiver grabbed at his shoulder following a run block,"Brinkerhoff wrote. "He remained on the ground momentarily and then walked off the field under his own power before meeting with the team’s trainer, Ronnie Barnes."

Nabers didn’t return to practice following the injury, and it was reported that this issue dates back to his collegge days at LSU.

New York's first preseason game is scheduled for Aug. 9 at Highmark Stadium against the Buffalo Bills.

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications