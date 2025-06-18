Malik Nabers is coming off of an incredible rookie season with the New York Giants last year. He performed as one of the best overall wide receivers in the NFL, despite playing in an extremely weak offense. This includes recording 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.

One potential issue with Nabers' outlook for the upcoming 2025 NFL season is a lingering toe injury that he has reportedly been dealing with during the offseason. He has yet to participate in on-field activities with the Giants so far, which has Dr. David J. Chao concerned. He described why during a recent appearance on Sports Injury Central.

Chao stated:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If you're not on the field in June, you haven't played football in 5+ months. You've only got two months before real football is being played. If you're not ready in five months, what's two more months going to do, right? He's a speed and quickness, in and out of routes guy, and he's going to need his big toe for that."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Apparently that was from a college injury that's lingered or come up again, so now the word chronic comes into play. So yeah, I do have some worries for Malik Nabers."

Expand Tweet

Malik Nabers dealt with a toe injury during his college football career with the LSU Tigers, so Dr. Chao is worried that this could be an ongoing issue that will continue to affect him going forward. He called it a potentially "chronic" injury, so it may be something that the Giants need to manage with their young superstar.

Brian Daboll gives Malik Nabers injury update

Brian Daboll and Malik Nabers

Brian Daboll doesn't appear to be as concerned about Malik Nabers' toe injury as Dr. Chao. He gave an update on the situation during his media availability portion of the New York Giants' offseason workouts.

Daboll explained:

"We're being mindful of his toe injury that he's had. Nothing serious, but we're being smart with him in terms of the rehab part of it. So that's where we're at ... He's had it for a while, back in college, too, so just trying to be smart ... He did a little bit of walkthrough here, he's progressing, he'll be okay."

Expand Tweet

Daboll insisted that the Giants are simply exercising additional caution with Nabers at this point in the offseason, but they are not concerned about his outlook for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. They expect him to be ready to go as he continues to progress, which is good news for new quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart as they come up with an offensive game plan this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.