Malik Nabers injury update: Giants HC Brian Daboll plays it safe with star WR before Week 1 vs Commanders

Following a stellar rookie year, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is expected to play a crucial role in the team's rebound year after an underwhelming 3-14 campaign last season.Amid the increased expectations, the 22-year-old wide receiver is dealing with a back issue ahead of the season opener against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.Giants coach Brian Daboll said the Pro Bowler continues to suffer from back tightness and the team will “back down on Malik” in Friday's practice. However, according to NFL insider Pat Leonard, Daboll confirmed that Nabers should be fine for Sunday's season opener.Daboll's precautionary measure for Nabers comes in the wake of his record-setting rookie season last year. Nabers had 109 catches last season, the most by a rookie.The Giants HC also updated on left tackle Andrew Thomas, saying the 26-year-old is expected to participate in team practice on Friday. Thomas underwent a season-ending surgery after a Lisfranc injury in October. He made six starts for the Giants before his injury against the Cincinnati Bengals.Malik Nabers' back issue resurfaced after team practice with GiantsMalik Nabers was selected with the sixth pick in the 2024 NFL draft also missed preseason games due to his back issue. He was held off from spring practice due to a toe injury.Nabers seemingly recovered from his back issue this week, participating in full practice on Wednesday and Thursday. However, the tightness resurfaced overnight ahead of Friday's practice.While Nabers broke records in his rookie season, he doesn't have any advice for the Giants' first-round pick Abdul Carter.“I wouldn’t tell him anything to be honest,” Nabers said. “I’m the type of person who doesn’t want to hear people telling me about this and that and to do that. He knows exactly what he wants to accomplish.”However, Nabers is confident of the rookie linebacker's talent and claimed it will shine in the upcoming season.“I think he’s going to show everybody why we picked him that high,” Nabers said. “He’s going to show all his athleticism, all his power moves and stuff like that, he’s going to make some tackles and run down some people, so I’m excited to see him.”The team will release the official injury report on Friday.