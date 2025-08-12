Malik Nabers injury update: Giants insider raises alarm on star WR's toe issue after Brian Daboll's comments

New York Giants insider Connor Hughes raised concerns over Malik Nabers’ injury after Brian Daboll revealed that the star receiver has not been practicing. New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard noted that the coach refused to answer questions on whether the wide receiver requires further testing on his toes.

Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN #Giants head coach Brian Daboll says Malik Nabers is NOT practicing again today vs the #Jets. Won’t answer whether Nabers requires additional tests on the toe at this point. Also not practicing: Jalin Hyatt, Dru Phillips, Cam Skattebo, Evan Neal, Da’Quan Felton, Tre Hawkins

Hughes added that it was “very noteworthy” that Nabers is not practicing.

“Malik Nabers not practicing is VERY noteworthy. He was practicing fully, came out, then did not return. Said after the practice (8/6) it was part of the plan and he was fine. Nabers has not worked since…” Hughes tweeted on Tuesday.

According to the Giants coach, Nabers has been dealing with a toe issue since he was in college. The former LSU Tigers receiver had a record-breaking rookie campaign following his first-round selection, recording 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.

With the upcoming season just weeks away, he promised to bring on his A game.

“I’m doing fine," Nabers said on Wednesday, via ESPN. "The coaches and the training staff have this process they want me to do that has me being healthy when we’re ready to play. So I just have to do my job and follow the plan they put in here. Just part of the plan.”

Malik Nabers assures fans he’s fine

Malik Nabers’ consistent absence from the team in the offseason was a source of worry for New York Giants fans. However, following his appearance with other Giants receivers in July, there were sighs of relief.

The worries are creeping back. He left Wednesday's practice with trainers and has not been seen training since, although he assured the media that he was feeling "great."

“I don’t think it has been affecting me," Nabers said, via ESPN. "I’m still continuing to make plays, still continuing to feel good when I’m out there. Some days are better than normal. For now, I’m feeling great.”

With New York coach Brian Daboll ruling him out for practice, Nabers’ availability for the preseason game against the Jets on Saturday is in doubt. Giants fans are hoping to have him back ahead of the matchup with the New England Patriots on Aug. 21.

