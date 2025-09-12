  • home icon
  • Malik Nabers injury update: Latest on Giants WR for Week 2 Fantasy Football

By Rob Gullo
Published Sep 12, 2025 17:00 GMT
New York Giants v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty
Entering the 2025 season, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was widely considered one of the top players in his position in fantasy football. Nabers finished his rookie season with 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns, and did so with inconsistent quarterback play.

This season, Nabers looks to pick up where he left off with Russell Wilson, or whoever is throwing him the ball. But after Week 1, Nabers has already appeared on the injury report.

Nabers was limited in practice on Wednesday due to a back injury, but was a full participant on Thursday. At the time of writing, Nabers doesn't have an injury designation and is expected to be ready to go in Week 2.

Malik Nabers injury update: What happened to Giants WR?

New York Giants v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Malik Nabers popped up on the New York Giants' injury report this Wednesday with a back injury. Nabers didn't get hurt in the team's season opener against the Washington Commanders. The team likely listed him as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday due to resting him leading up to their Week 2 game.

According to Charlotte Carroll, head coach Brian Daboll said Nabers should be ok.

Nabers had a minor back injury in the preseason, which kept him sidelined for a bit. The injury was never deemed serious, and Nabers has yet to miss any time.

When will Malik Nabers return?

NFL: SEP 07 Giants at Commanders - Source: Getty
Nabers is off the injury report, meaning that he will play this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, barring any setbacks.

In the Giants' season-opening loss to the Washington Commanders, Nabers was Russell Wilson's number one target. He had the second-most receptions (5) last week by any Giants player and led the team in receiving yards (71) and had four more targets (12) than any other player.

Last season, Nabers recorded 20 receptions for 184 yards in two games against the Cowboys.

Rob Gullo

Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game.

Edited by John Maxwell
