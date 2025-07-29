Malik Nabers lays motionless after hit at Giants training camp (Watch)

Malik Nabers scared New York Giants at training camp onTuesday.Giants Nation Show on X posted a photo of Nabers lying on the ground after a hit and not moving. After a few seconds, Nabers got to his feet and walked over to the sideline on his own.ESPN's Jordan Raanan shared an update. Nabers reportedly went to the trainer's tent before returning to the sideline to update Brian Daboll. He did not return to practice.&quot;Malik Nabers went into the field house with the Giants head trainer. Ronnie Barnes then came outside and gave HC Brian Daboll an update. Nabers did not return to practice. He appears done for the day,&quot; Raanan tweeted.Losing Nabers would be significant for the Giants. In his rookie season, he hauled in 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. The No. 6 pick in 2024 has become a key piece of New York's offense and is expected to be a weapon for Russell Wilson this campaign.The Giants, along with their fans, are hoping that what Nabers sustained at Tuesday's practice is not serious.How will the Giants fare with Russell Wilson at quarterback in 2025?Syndication: The Record - Source: ImagnThis offseason, the Giants inked former Seahawks, Broncos and Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year $10.5 million contract. The franchise was in desperate need of a quarterback after parting ways with longtime starter Daniel Jones last year.New York also signed Jameis Winston to join the quarterback room, and drafted Ole Miss product Jaxson Dart in the first round in April. While Dart is likely the future face of the franchise, Wilson will be the QB1 in 2025.Should Wilson not perform as hoped, Dart could get a chance to show his skill set. However, Wilson enters the 2025 season coming off a solid year with Pittsburgh, which resulted in a playoff appearance. Wilson passed for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and just five interceptions.If he'll remain healthy next season, Wilson could provide a spark and help the Giants get back in the mix as NFC East contenders.