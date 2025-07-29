  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Malik Nabers lays motionless after hit at Giants training camp (Watch)

Malik Nabers lays motionless after hit at Giants training camp (Watch)

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Published Jul 29, 2025 16:22 GMT
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp (image credit: IMAGN)

Malik Nabers scared New York Giants at training camp onTuesday.

Ad

Giants Nation Show on X posted a photo of Nabers lying on the ground after a hit and not moving. After a few seconds, Nabers got to his feet and walked over to the sideline on his own.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

ESPN's Jordan Raanan shared an update. Nabers reportedly went to the trainer's tent before returning to the sideline to update Brian Daboll. He did not return to practice.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Malik Nabers went into the field house with the Giants head trainer. Ronnie Barnes then came outside and gave HC Brian Daboll an update. Nabers did not return to practice. He appears done for the day," Raanan tweeted.
Ad
Ad

Losing Nabers would be significant for the Giants. In his rookie season, he hauled in 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. The No. 6 pick in 2024 has become a key piece of New York's offense and is expected to be a weapon for Russell Wilson this campaign.

The Giants, along with their fans, are hoping that what Nabers sustained at Tuesday's practice is not serious.

How will the Giants fare with Russell Wilson at quarterback in 2025?

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

This offseason, the Giants inked former Seahawks, Broncos and Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year $10.5 million contract. The franchise was in desperate need of a quarterback after parting ways with longtime starter Daniel Jones last year.

Ad

New York also signed Jameis Winston to join the quarterback room, and drafted Ole Miss product Jaxson Dart in the first round in April. While Dart is likely the future face of the franchise, Wilson will be the QB1 in 2025.

Should Wilson not perform as hoped, Dart could get a chance to show his skill set. However, Wilson enters the 2025 season coming off a solid year with Pittsburgh, which resulted in a playoff appearance. Wilson passed for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

If he'll remain healthy next season, Wilson could provide a spark and help the Giants get back in the mix as NFC East contenders.

About the author
Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications