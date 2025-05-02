Malik Nabers slams Shedeur Sanders' critics in emotional take to defend Coach Prime's son

Malik Nabers had a strong message for Shedeur Sanders and the decision-makers who ignored him for four rounds before the Cleveland Browns selected him with the No. 144 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

A lot has been said about his pre-draft process and how he reportedly botched his interviews and rubbed a lot of people the wrong way with his attitude.

Nabers joined Carmelo Anthony's "7PM in Brooklyn" show to discuss a series of topics. Shedeur Sanders' draft slide was one and the New York Giants wide receiver didn't mince words when talking about how people perceived Sanders.

"Everybody has different personalities—you’ll never meet two people with the same personality anywhere.

"You can’t mix that. We’re all made differently. So for them to judge him just on the things he says or how he carries himself? That’s unfair."

He added that Shedeur is only a reflection of how his father raised him, noting that he's as much or more confident as Deion was.

"How he carries himself is all about how his dad raised him. And they know Deion—we all know Deion. Come on now, we all know Deion."

Malik Nabers called out teams for making a statement out of Shedeur.

"They were just doing that to show that they're bigger than what he wanted to stand for. And I understand that, but you don't do that. You just don't do that—not to a kid who’s been working his whole life.

"He’s been told that Deion’s kids would never be as good as him—and now, look."

Meanwhile, Nabers will have a whole new quarterback room to boost his numbers after the inconsistent 2024 season.

Russell Wilson hypes up future partnership with Malik Nabers on Giants

Russell Wilson shared his excitement to share touches with Malik Nabers on the New York Giants in the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

The former Super Bowl champion is coming off tumultuous tenures with the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Giants present a new opportunity to show off his abilities.

Wilson shared his opinion on Malik Nabers at the end of March, praising his ability to make big plays.

"Watching this freak of an athlete in Nabers," Wilson told reporters. "This guy, when he touches the ball, he may score every single time. He's been exciting. Got to talk to him along the way. He's fired up and we've had a lot of good conversations so far."

Besides Wilson, Malik Nabers will have Jameis Winston throwing passes at him while Jaxson Dart prepares to start his career.

