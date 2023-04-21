“Man of the people!” – NFL fans label Pat McAfee GOATed after ex-Colts kicker’s 4/20 wish

Former NFL punter and current sports media trailblazer Pat McAfee has always done things a little differently. For the most part, it has always worked out for him and his fans, along with people who aren't sports fans who can relate to him.

He isn't the buttoned up, typical sports media personality, and that is what many find so refreshing about Pat. Well, now, there is another reason for people to like him for what he's doing.

Having made no secret for his love of "vitamins," McAfee took to his Twitter page to celebrate National Weed Day or Happy 4/20 Day. Fans have applauded McAfee's post, with one fan saying he's a man of the people.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Pat McAfee, a man of the people!"

Other fans have given McAfee plaudits for his social media post.

0xJCod.nft | aBEASTcalledKID @CODERJK306 🫡 @PatMcAfeeShow Happy 4/20 to you and the boi's as well Pat!! Gonna be a great show today! Stay UP... way way UP.. haha @PatMcAfeeShow Happy 4/20 to you and the boi's as well Pat!! Gonna be a great show today! Stay UP... way way UP.. haha👑🫡

Brayden @Brayden513 🏼 @brucebrahn 🏼 @PatMcAfeeShow Happy 4/20 !! Have a great day my man!!! Be the best 4/20 to get the notification from my winners Wednesday from last month hitting my PayPal as I’m hitting a dab @PatMcAfeeShow Happy 4/20 !! Have a great day my man!!! Be the best 4/20 to get the notification from my winners Wednesday from last month hitting my PayPal as I’m hitting a dab 🙏🏼🔥 @brucebrahn 🙏🏼

William Chilcott @chilcott1104 @PatMcAfeeShow Happy 420 day Pat...hopefully today can be the day for past winners to get their cash money, we can only hope @PatMcAfeeShow Happy 420 day Pat...hopefully today can be the day for past winners to get their cash money, we can only hope

NFG @StRoBe813 @PatMcAfeeShow My Happy to be alive day! another trip around the sun when I passed my expiration date. Let's have a good one and if you smoke, roll one up for ya boi. @PatMcAfeeShow My Happy to be alive day! another trip around the sun when I passed my expiration date. Let's have a good one and if you smoke, roll one up for ya boi.

It appears that many people are celebrating the day just like Pat is as the 20th of April is a holiday that is celebrated by marijuana smokers all over the globe.

Pat McAfee as a sports media trailblazer

Pat McAfee at his Super Bowl LVII show

From an NFL punter to where he is now, Pat McAfee has done things his own way. From starting his show on YouTube to building his brand to what it is today is nothing short of spectacular.

His show isn't like the typical sports show, and his panel are just the everyday type of people. They say and do what they like (within reason) and have steadily built the show over the years. Aaron Rodgers Tuesday was a monster hit for McAfee's show and some say put him on the map.

While at various stages, there were networks who didn't want their people on the show, now, Pat gets the best in the business. He routinely has current and ex-NFL players, general managers, NFL coaches, reporters and other sports stars.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is a frequent guest on the show as he gives his takes on the dealings of the NFL.

All in all, Pat McAfee has done things his way and it has produced superb results, and the fact that many NFL fans tune into his daily show over other networks is a credit to him.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes