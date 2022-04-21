Man who spent $518,000 on Tom Brady’s 'final' touchdown ball breaks silence on void deal

Tom Brady's unretirement has affected every NFL fan across the world, but one fan feels it more than the rest. After learning of the legendary quarterback's retirement, one fan decided it was time to make a massive investment. Ron Firman, a real estate developer in southern Florida, shelled out more than half a million dollars for the quarterback's final touchdown ball.

As we now know, this retirement didn't last long, destroying the "final" touchdown ball's value. Luckily for Firman, the auction house, buyer and seller have agreed to cancel the sale due to the unique circumstances. The buyer opened up on what he was thinking at the time and whether he would do it all again, according to Inside Edition via The Spun:

“At first, I couldn’t believe it. Is this possible? How could this be happening? If a wide receiver throws it into the crowd again, I’m going to be bidding on that ball again. You can bet on that.”

When Brady retires and his final touchdown ball lands in the stands, expect Firman to be in the bidding war once again.

Tom Brady's epilogue in Tampa Bay

Most would agree that Tom Brady's time in New England defined him. It gave him all but one of his Super Bowls and established his legacy. The bulk of Brady's story was played in blue, for twenty of his twenty-two incredible years; but this time with the Buccaneers has served as a juicy final chapter full of twists and turns.

In his first season with the Buccaneers, many expected him to do well. Few however, truly thought he would pick up where he left things in New England and actually win the Super Bowl.

2021 reinforced the idea that a nearly 45-year old quarterback could still perform at the highest level. He broke 40 touchdown passes for a second consecutive year and took his team on a two-game playoff run that ultimately fell short at the hands of the Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

Shortly after the playoff loss, Brady announced his retirement. He remained retired for about six weeks before changing his mind. During that time it was rumored that he was angling to become a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins, but Brian Flores' lawsuit proved to be a deal breaker. With no plan in place, Tom Brady returned to football.

