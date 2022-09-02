ManningCast schedule: When will Eli and Peyton Manning appear on 'MNF'? Live stream details for 2022 NFL season

NFL action for the highly-anticipated 2022-23 season will begin next week. Football fans will also be delighted to know that their favorite broadcast duo, also known as the ManningCast, will return for the season.

Legendary quarterbacks and brothers Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are set to pair up once again for ManningCast in 2022. The broadcast was a big hit among football fans when it debuted last season.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli averaged a whopping 1.6 million viewers over nine episodes. Due to the great success of the ManningCast, the NFL icons will continue to call 20 more games over the next two seasons.

Eli and Peyton will serve as alternate commentators, breaking down the matchups live. Listed below is the schedule for the show in 2022, along with the live stream details.

ManningCast schedule 2022 released: When will the dynamic brotherly duo take center stage?

ManningCast Schedule for 2022 released

Here's a the list of 10 episodes that will feature Eli and Peyton Manning as NFL broadcasters for the upcoming season:

Week 1: Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks - September 12

Week 3: Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants - September 26

Week 4: LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers - October 3

Week 7: Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots - October 24

Week 8: Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns - October 31

Week 9: Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints - November 7

Week 13: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers - December 5

Week 14: New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals - December 12

Week 15: LA Rams vs. Green Bay Packers - December 19

Wild Card Weekend: TBA Monday Night Game - January 16

During their NFL careers, Eli played for the Giants, and Peyton had a stint with the Broncos. So it's natural for the duo to have some connections with regards to covering their former teams. They will begin coverage with the Denver Broncos in Seattle for Week 1 followed by the New York Giants vs Dallas in Week 3.

How to watch ManningCast? Live stream details

All 10 episodes for the 2022-23 NFL season will be broadcast live on ESPN2. More so, 4 of the episodes will also be available on ESPN+. Fans can also subscribe to FuboTV for streaming access to ESPN for the campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe