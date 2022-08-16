"I didn’t care who I was hurting" - Manti Te'o's catifsher Ronaiah finally opens up about catfish hoax in tell-all interview

Manti Te'o's story is one of the most interesting headlines in the NFL right now. His revelation about his fake girlfriend dying in 2012 took the entire world by surprise. Netflix has an upcoming documentary series titled "Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist." It tells the story of Te'o faking his girlfriend's death and how it impacted his life and legacy.

Teo told multiple news outlets that both his grandmother and his girlfriend had died on September 11, 2012.

After some investigating, it was discovered that Te'o's girlfriend, Lennay, did not exist. She was actually Ronaiah "Naya" Tuiasosopo, who faked a profile, posing as Te'o's girlfriend.

On January 16, "Deadspin" published an article alleging that Manti Te'o's girlfriend wasn't real. The publication called him out for creating a hoax.

Ronaiah Tuiasosopo spoke in an interview with Netflix for the upcoming documtarty series. She claimed she didn't care who she was hurting at the time.

Tuiasosopo said:

"It was a black hole that consumed my life, and I didn’t care who I was hurting."

Tuiasosopo also commented on having surgery to become a trans-woman after faking being a girl.

Tuiasosopo said:

"After this whole life with Lennay had ended, I couldn’t give Lennay any more of my time. And I remember telling myself, 'You wanna be a girl, so be a girl.'”

"I put myself on the backburner for all those years, so, moving forward, I just had to start living my life."

Manti Te'o's career after the hoax was discovered

Following "Deadspin" breaking the news that Te'o had created a hoax, his reputation took a major hit.

Manti Te'o was seen as the best linebacker in the 2012 draft class. Before the hoax was revealed, many thought he could have been a top-10 pick.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Manti Te'o: 5th Notre Dame player invited to attend Heisman ceremony (1st since Brady Quinn in 2006) Manti Te'o: 5th Notre Dame player invited to attend Heisman ceremony (1st since Brady Quinn in 2006)

Te'o was still drafted in the 2012 draft. He became a second-round pick by the San Diego Chargers.

That's a big impact. Te'o lost out on millions of dollars by being drafted 38th overall. If he had been a top-10 pick, he would have inked more money on his rookie deal.

Despite the bizarre news, Te'o never lived up to his expectations. He cited that, during his time in the league, he was very anxious and numb.

Te'o was in the league from 2012-2020. He saw minimal action during his career.

Manti Te'o ended his career with 307 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions.

The Netflix docuseries will air sometime in August.

