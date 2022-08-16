"Enjoy prison, loser" - NFL fans show no remorse for Aqib Talib's brother who turned himself in for murder of youth football coach

On Saturday, August 15, around 9 PM, there was some horrendous news regarding former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib's brother.
The two were present at a youth football game in Dallas, Texas, where an eventual brawl ensued. The fight stemmed from disagreements among the coaching staff and the officiating crew. As a fight broke out, shots were fired. It was caught on tape, and the shooter was identified as Yaqub.
Amid the brawl, Aqib's brother, Yaqub, pulled a gun out and shot Mike Hickmon, the coach of the South East Dallas Wolverines. Hickmon unfortunately passed away as a result. He was 43 years old at the time of his death.
Talib fled the scene, but on Monday, August 15, Yaqub turned himself in to the Dallas County jail.
Aqib Talib is stuck in the middle of this horrendous news
Yaqub's brother Talib is stuck in the middle of all of the unfortunate news. Aqib was present at the scene and is "distraught" after the situation.
During his career in the NFL, which lasted from 2008-2019, he recorded 467 tackles, 125 pass deflections, 35 interceptions, five forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries while scoring 10 defensive touchdowns.
He was part of the "Orange Crush" defense of the Super Bowl-winning Denver Broncos. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and was named to a First-Team All-Pro and a Second-Team All-Pro.
Aqib will be working for Amazon this season as a contributor to the pre-game and halftime coverage of Thursday Night Football.