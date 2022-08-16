"Enjoy prison, loser" - NFL fans show no remorse for Aqib Talib's brother who turned himself in for murder of youth football coach

On Saturday, August 15, around 9 PM, there was some horrendous news regarding former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib's brother.

The two were present at a youth football game in Dallas, Texas, where an eventual brawl ensued. The fight stemmed from disagreements among the coaching staff and the officiating crew. As a fight broke out, shots were fired. It was caught on tape, and the shooter was identified as Yaqub.

Amid the brawl, Aqib's brother, Yaqub, pulled a gun out and shot Mike Hickmon, the coach of the South East Dallas Wolverines. Hickmon unfortunately passed away as a result. He was 43 years old at the time of his death.

Talib fled the scene, but on Monday, August 15, Yaqub turned himself in to the Dallas County jail.

Markie Martin @MarkieMartin BREAKING: 39-year-old Yaqub Talib has turned himself into the Dallas County Jail. Talib has been wanted for the shooting death of a little league football coach over the weekend in Lancaster, TX.

Talib is the brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib.



As expected, many fans reacted negatively to the news of Talib turning himself in.

As expected, many fans reacted negatively to the news of Talib turning himself in. Here's what fans had to say about Talib turning himself in.

Fans react to the news of Yaqub Talib turning himself in

This Twitter user hopes Yaqub enjoys life in prison.

Efecto @AlmightySto Fucking goofy



Talib is the brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib. BREAKING: 39-year-old Yaqub Talib has turned himself into the Dallas County Jail. Talib has been wanted for the shooting death of a little league football coach over the weekend in Lancaster, TX.Talib is the brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib. https://t.co/yzzcL7mqqZ Fucking goofy twitter.com/markiemartin/s… Fucking goofy twitter.com/markiemartin/s…

OhGoodGrief @ohgoodgriefintx @MarkieMartin Hope this animal rots in prison where he belongs. @MarkieMartin Hope this animal rots in prison where he belongs.

Many others called him an idiot of some sort.

JT @ThatDamnJosh_ What a dumbass



Talib is the brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib. BREAKING: 39-year-old Yaqub Talib has turned himself into the Dallas County Jail. Talib has been wanted for the shooting death of a little league football coach over the weekend in Lancaster, TX.Talib is the brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib. https://t.co/yzzcL7mqqZ What a dumbass twitter.com/MarkieMartin/s… What a dumbass twitter.com/MarkieMartin/s…

chriss @killjoychriss what an idiot



Talib is the brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib. BREAKING: 39-year-old Yaqub Talib has turned himself into the Dallas County Jail. Talib has been wanted for the shooting death of a little league football coach over the weekend in Lancaster, TX.Talib is the brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib. https://t.co/yzzcL7mqqZ what an idiot twitter.com/markiemartin/s… what an idiot twitter.com/markiemartin/s…

This person notes that the kids at the scene will need therapy after seeing what they saw go down.

Raygun34 @jaclark2491 @MarkieMartin All over what? Those kids definitely will need therapy @MarkieMartin All over what? Those kids definitely will need therapy

Many others still don't understand why this had to happen.

play stupid games... @faithh_GOLD The coach had a family. WHY would anyone do something so permanent and heartless over a preseason game?! This is absolute INSANITY. The man he shot had a son who was present during the fight that ultimately led to his death



Talib is the brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib. BREAKING: 39-year-old Yaqub Talib has turned himself into the Dallas County Jail. Talib has been wanted for the shooting death of a little league football coach over the weekend in Lancaster, TX.Talib is the brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib. https://t.co/yzzcL7mqqZ The man he shot had a son who was present during the fight that ultimately led to his deathThe coach had a family. WHY would anyone do something so permanent and heartless over a preseason game?! This is absolute INSANITY. twitter.com/markiemartin/s… The man he shot had a son who was present during the fight that ultimately led to his death❗️❗️ The coach had a family. WHY would anyone do something so permanent and heartless over a preseason game?! This is absolute INSANITY. twitter.com/markiemartin/s…

This fan thinks it sucks that Aqib will be attached to this news because of his star status as a result of his brother's actions.

The Whirlwind @Its_MrPerfect I think the lamest part about being famous is your family doing wild shit you wasn't involved in but still being attached to it



Talib is the brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib. BREAKING: 39-year-old Yaqub Talib has turned himself into the Dallas County Jail. Talib has been wanted for the shooting death of a little league football coach over the weekend in Lancaster, TX.Talib is the brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib. https://t.co/yzzcL7mqqZ I think the lamest part about being famous is your family doing wild shit you wasn’t involved in but still being attached to it twitter.com/markiemartin/s… I think the lamest part about being famous is your family doing wild shit you wasn’t involved in but still being attached to it twitter.com/markiemartin/s…

What happened in Dallas was unfortunate. The news shocked the football world.

Aqib Talib is stuck in the middle of this horrendous news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Los Angeles Rams

Yaqub's brother Talib is stuck in the middle of all of the unfortunate news. Aqib was present at the scene and is "distraught" after the situation.

During his career in the NFL, which lasted from 2008-2019, he recorded 467 tackles, 125 pass deflections, 35 interceptions, five forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries while scoring 10 defensive touchdowns.

He was part of the "Orange Crush" defense of the Super Bowl-winning Denver Broncos. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and was named to a First-Team All-Pro and a Second-Team All-Pro.

Aqib will be working for Amazon this season as a contributor to the pre-game and halftime coverage of Thursday Night Football.

