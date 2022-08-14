"This season, I'm lowering my expectations" - Skip Bayless takes it easy on the Dallas Cowboys before demanding they win a home playoff game  

The first week of the pre-season has almost concluded as most teams played their first game on Saturday, August 13, including America's Team, the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys faced the Denver Broncos and fell short, 17-7. Although it was a pre-season game with many starters sidelined, a lot of fans were critical of Dallas and deemed their performance to be terrible.

One of their biggest critics is life-long fan Skip Bayless of Undisputed. He was one of those people unimpressed by how the Cowboys looked on Saturday night and tweeted that he's lowering his expectations from the Cowboys this season.

Bayless tweeted:

"IT STARTS AGAIN: Time for the 1st Cowboys preseason game. This season, I’m lowering my expectations - and the Jinx Factor. Whatever happens happens. Life will go on. (BUT THIS TIME THEY’D BETTER AT LEAST WIN ONE HOME PLAYOFF GAME OR THEY’RE GOING TO HEAR ABOUT IT ON TV FROM ME!!)"

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless IT STARTS AGAIN: Time for the 1st Cowboys preseason game. This season, I’m lowering my expectations - and the Jinx Factor. Whatever happens happens. Life will go on. (BUT THIS TIME THEY’D BETTER AT LEAST WIN ONE HOME PLAYOFF GAME OR THEY’RE GOING TO HEAR ABOUT IT ON TV FROM ME!!) IT STARTS AGAIN: Time for the 1st Cowboys preseason game. This season, I’m lowering my expectations - and the Jinx Factor. Whatever happens happens. Life will go on. (BUT THIS TIME THEY’D BETTER AT LEAST WIN ONE HOME PLAYOFF GAME OR THEY’RE GOING TO HEAR ABOUT IT ON TV FROM ME!!) https://t.co/2chyY4EQ5j

The Cowboys may have lost a meaningless pre-season opening game, but they were also without starters Dak Prescott, Zack Martin, Micah Parsons, and Trevon Diggs.

Dallas was penalized 17 times for 129 yards while scoring just one touchdown. It's only pre-season, and much of the game was played by backups, still, Dallas will look to have a stronger outing in week two vs. the Chargers.

Aric DiLalla @AricDiLalla Broncos beat the Cowboys, 17-7.



Doesn't count in the standings, but the Broncos executed better on offense and looked more physical on defense.



They were far sharper in all phases from a penalty standpoint, too.



Nice performance in Nathaniel Hackett's first game as head coach. Broncos beat the Cowboys, 17-7.Doesn't count in the standings, but the Broncos executed better on offense and looked more physical on defense.They were far sharper in all phases from a penalty standpoint, too.Nice performance in Nathaniel Hackett's first game as head coach.

Dallas Cowboys flopped last season, getting upset by the San Francisco 49ers in first-round of playoffs

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys certainly underperformed and didn't meet most people's expectations last season. While winning the NFC East with a 12-5 regular season record and having Super-Bowl aspirations, they were handed a 23-17 wild-card loss by the San Francisco 49ers.

Aside from being upset by a wildcard team, the manner of the Cowboys' loss was very questionable. With around 0:10 left on the clock, the team elected to run a quarterback draw with Dak Presott, while having no timeouts to get them closer to the endzone.

To no one's surprise, time expired before Dallas could line up and spike the ball on the next play, stopping the clock. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore supposedly called the play, with McCarthy giving the OK.

The season before that, Dallas finished 6-10 in McCarthy's first season. However, with the emergence of players such as Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys will be having high expectations heading into this season, and will look to raise the bar of their efforts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat