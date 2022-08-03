Dallas Cowboys training camp: Veteran wideout suffers serious injury 

The Dallas Cowboys will be facing some adversity as they are expected to be without wide receiver James Washington for the next 6-10 weeks. Washington suffered a fracture in his foot in practice and will be sidelined for a while.

“It kind of caught me by surprise. I’m praying for him, for a speedy recovery.”



When asked about younger corps stepping up…



"It kind of caught me by surprise. I'm praying for him, for a speedy recovery."

When asked about younger corps stepping up…

"They have no choice."

"Cowboys are concerned that veteran WR James Washington suffered a Jones fracture in his foot today, per source. Washington was carted off and is undergoing additional testing."

"Cowboys are concerned that veteran WR James Washington suffered a Jones fracture in his foot today, per source. Washington was carted off and is undergoing additional testing."

Here is the video of Washington going down in practice:

Washington was signed this offseason by the Cowboys as a key free agent. On March 18, 2022, he signed a one-year contract with the team.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup is currently on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Dallas is also without their former number one receiver Amari Cooper, having traded him to the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

Washington was expected to be the number three or four receiver for the Cowboys heading into the season behind CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and rookie Jalen Tolbert. With Gallup still recovering from the injury he suffered last season, it opened up a big opportunity for Washington to become the number two receiver.

Cowboys James Washington is a former Fred Biletnikoff winner

Oklahoma State v Texas Tech

Washington had an amazing collegiate career. He spent four years at Oklahoma State University with Mason Rudolph as his quarterback.

As a freshman in 2014, Washington played in all 13 games and had 28 receptions for 456 yards and six touchdowns. In 2015, he recorded 53 receptions for 1,087 and 10 touchdowns. As a junior in 2016, he totaled 71 receptions for 1,380 yards and 10 touchdowns.

His senior year earned him the Biletnikoff award, having recorded 74 receptions for 1,549 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Washington was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He finished his rookie season with 16 receptions for 217 yards and one score.

In his second season, he recorded career-highs in receptions with 44 and 735 receiving yards. In his third season, he hauled in a career-high five receiving touchdowns.

