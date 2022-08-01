"Never did I ever think this would be my last game in blue and white!!" - Cowboys' Micah Parsons looks back at one regret he has from playing career

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was one of the best defensive players in the NFL last season in his rookie campaign. Parsons was Dallas' first-round pick in 2021 and took home the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

The star recently shared a regret about his time in college. Micah Parsons responded to a Tweet of him forcing a fumble in the 2019 Cotton Bowl. At the time, Parsons didn't think it would be his last game with Penn State. He tweeted:

"Never did I ever think this would be my last game in blue and white!! I still wish I had a real junior year at Pennn State!"

Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11 Basic Blues Nation 💙🤍 @BasicBlues “HOLY-…COW!” @MicahhParsons11 forces a fumble which is returned for a Penn State touchdown in the 2019 Cotton Bowl. This was PSU’s second NY6 win in the past five years—which is 2nd most in the Big Ten! “HOLY-…COW!” @MicahhParsons11 forces a fumble which is returned for a Penn State touchdown in the 2019 Cotton Bowl. This was PSU’s second NY6 win in the past five years—which is 2nd most in the Big Ten! https://t.co/2UMpxP6z8O Never did I ever think this would be my last game in blue and white!! I still wish I had a real junior year at Pennn State! twitter.com/basicblues/sta… Never did I ever think this would be my last game in blue and white!! I still wish I had a real junior year at Pennn State! twitter.com/basicblues/sta…

In his freshman year, Micah Parsons only started one out of 13 games for the Nittany Lions. However, he still managed to lead the team in tackles (82), while also making four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. he recorded 10 quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles. He became the first freshman in program history to lead the team in tackles.

In his sophomore outing, Micah Parsons started 12 out of 13 games at middle linebacker, totaling 109 tackles (14 for loss) and five sacks. He also recorded 26 quarterback hurries, five deflected passes, and four forced fumbles.

While he had an astounding two years at Penn State, he opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID concerns. He declined his remaining years of college eligibility to prepare for the NFL draft.

Micah Parsons continues to wear blue and white for the Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos v Dallas Cowboys

After leaving the Penn State Nittany Lions, Micah Parsons was selected 12th-overall in the draft by Dallas. While they aren't exactly the same colors, Parsons will still be able to rock the blue and white.

In his first season with the Cowboys, Parsons had one of the best rookie defensive campaigns of all-time.

He recorded 13 sacks, 84 tackles and 20 tackles for loss. He also forced three fumbles and pressured the quarterback 67 times. He lined up all over the place, playing 374 snaps in the defensive line, 498 at linebacker, 29 at cornerback and one at safety.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Micah Parsons wins defensive rookie of the year unanimously. wp.me/pbBqYq-ccBV Micah Parsons wins defensive rookie of the year unanimously. wp.me/pbBqYq-ccBV

At the age of 23, Parsons is one of the Cowboys' leaders and will be a key feature of their defense for the foreseaable future. With only six weeks to go until the season kicks off, we don't have long to wait to see him in action again.

If you use any of the above quotes, please H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far