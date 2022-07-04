NFL Rumors: Denver Broncos legend and league HOFer seeks new role with team

Rob Walton, owner of Walmart, recently agreed to purchase the Denver Broncos. Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton Penner and his son-in-law Greg Penner purchased the franchise for roughly $4.6 billion.

The sale is awaiting approval from the NFL, but once it goes through, Walton will be the majority owner while his daughter and son-in-law will become minority owners.

Former Denver Broncos legend and running back Terrell Davis has been a major part of the franchise and is seeking a role with the team under Walton's ownership.

Davis told KUSA-TV last week:

“Getting that call was definitely exciting and an honor. After playing for the Broncos as a player — this was the only team I played for — and then to have a chance to be part of this ownership group in some capacity would have been a dream come true.”

He continued:

“I’d love to be part of this organization in whatever direction it’s in. I’ve always wanted to be part of the Broncos. The resume is good. I’ve got a good reputation here. I’ve still got a lot of support from the fans here in Broncos Country and that means a lot.”

Davis was a part of Josh Harris-led potential ownership group that had a bid of around $4.25-$4.5 billion. However, they were eventually outbidded by Walton.

Rob Walton is thrilled to be a part of the Denver Broncos

Walton's purchase of the Denver Broncos was the biggest purchase ever for a sports team. As expected, is excited to be a part of the Broncos franchise.

Walton released the following statement upon joining the team:

“We are thrilled to be selected to move forward with the purchase of the Denver Broncos! Carrie, Greg and I are inspired by the opportunity to steward this great organization in a vibrant community full of opportunity and passionate fans.”

Walton added:

“Having lived and worked in Colorado, we’ve always admired the Broncos. Our enthusiasm has only grown as we’ve learned more about the team, staff and Broncos Country over the last few months.”

He continued:

“We look forward to earning the confidence and support of the NFL as we take the next step in this process. When the necessary approval procedures are met, our family is excited to share more with Broncos fans, the organization and the community.”

In his first season as owner, Walton will see his team led by former Super-Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson.

