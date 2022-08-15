WATCH: Aqib Talib's brother allegedly shoots and kills little league coach after spat during game

There has been some devastating news in the NFL today regarding former cornerback Aqib Talib's brother. Yaqub Talib, the former Pro Bowl cornerback's brother, is a suspect in the murder of a youth football coach at a little league game in Texas on Saturday evening around 9 PM.

According to police in Lancaster, Texas, there was a fight at the game after some disagreements amongst the coaching staff and the officiating crew. As a fight broke out, shots were fired and it was caught on tape.

Below is footage of the heated argument, in which you can hear gunfire in the video as everyone begins to panic:

The coach who was killed was identified as Mike Hickmon, who at the time of his death was 43 years old. Hickmon was the coach for the South East Dallas Wolverines.

Yaqub Talib is the chief suspect and the police are currently looking for him.

In 2015, both Aqib and Yaqub were investigated for an alleged aggravated assault involving a firearm outside a Dallas nightclub, but the Dallas PD suspended the case after a month, and neither men were charged.

Here's what Yaqub told police about the incident in 2015:

“Where we grew up, you fought quicker than normal. You didn't want anybody to see a weakness. It was the culture we grew up in… Looking back on it, I think it created an us-against-the world attitude.”

Aqib Talib had a legendary NFL career and is now an analyst for Amazon

Aqib Talib had an excellent NFL career.

He played in the NFL from 2008-2019 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, and Miami Dolphins.

He was a five-time Pro Bowler and was named to a First-Team All-Pro and a Second-Team All-Pro. He was a key member of the victorious Denver Broncos side in Super Bowl 50.

In his career, he recorded 467 tackles, 125 pass deflections, 35 interceptions, 5 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and 10 defensive touchdowns. It's possible he will end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, but right now, he is linked to his brother's recent murder.

