“He took 28 double teams against the number one offensive line in the state” – WWE legend Mark Henry reveals son Jacob’s already preparing for the NFL 

Mark Henry earned the moniker "The World's Strongest Man" back in 2002 and the WWE legend proved that throughout his career in the ring.

Now, his son Jacob is following in his footsteps in terms of his strength on the football field. The wrestling great spoke highly of his son, who's a standout defensive tackle at Lake Travis High School in Texas.

The WWE great spoke of his son's dominance on the football field with TMZ, saying:

"He's a really dominant player, impossible to block one-on-one. He took 28 double teams against the number one offensive line in the state and the best football team in the state of Texas."

Henry also made an admission between himself and his son:

"I know what Jacob is and what he's gonna be. I'm just looking forward to seeing it happen. He'll definitely be a better athlete than I am."

For Henry, his son looks to be a better athlete than his dad, which says a lot given that the former WWE heavyweight champion was no slouch.

Right now, Jacob can already squat at 600 pounds and is just 16 years old. That in itself proves that he could be the next World's Strongest Man in the family.

Could we see Jacob Henry get into the family business?

In the same conversation, Henry stated that Jacob also has a future in the wrestling business, noting that he grasps the psychology of the sport and the delicate nuances that go into performing inside the squared circle.

As a sophomore at Lake Travis, Jacob won the district title in wrestling and placed at a state-level competition.

However, the young man has bigger goals when it comes to the sport of wrestling, stating:

“My goal is to win state because I was the only sophomore at the state championship to place,” “Out of the top six to place, only two of them are coming back besides me…I feel like the next time they wrestle me, I’ll be ready for them.”

We'll see if Jacob can indeed win the state wrestling title and be a champion in the ring.

