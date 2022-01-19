ESPN NFL Analyst Marcus Spears says Cowboys should fire Mike McCarthy and promote this assistant

ESPN NFL analyst Marcus Spears is very passionate when it comes to discussing his former team, the Dallas Cowboys. Spears played for the Cowboys for seven years, so you can understand why he has so much love for this team.

Naturally, after the Cowboys' devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Marcus Spears did not hold back his opinion on what should happen within the legendary franchise.

Marcus Spears has made it perfectly clear what needs to happen to Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. He thinks it's time for him to go.

"Get rid of the coach! No way, bro. No damn way," Spears wrote on Twitter.

Marcus Spears @mspears96 Get rid of the Coach!!! No way bro No damn way Get rid of the Coach!!! No way bro No damn way

Spears continued his rant Tuesday morning on Get Up! This time, he went further by saying he thinks, not only should Mike McCarthy be fired, but the Cowboys need to promote defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to McCarthy's position.

When asked, he also put most of the blame for the Cowboys loss on McCarthy.

"60 percent," Spears replied when asked who was to blame. "You have to manage what you're not doing well," he continued.

Spears also listed the things that the Cowboys did poorly in that game, like poor time management and amassing a bunch of penalties.

He said McCarthy saw all of that and did nothing in the weeks prior to correct it. "Mike McCarthy watched all of that."

Ira Sheppard @Shep_FTP @mspears96 Swagu to your point on Get Up Dan Quinn should be elevated to HC but let him decide on his own OC. I’ve always said Jerry is loyal to a fault and he doesn’t see the consistent failures and coaching flaws of Kellen Moore. @mspears96 Swagu to your point on Get Up Dan Quinn should be elevated to HC but let him decide on his own OC. I’ve always said Jerry is loyal to a fault and he doesn’t see the consistent failures and coaching flaws of Kellen Moore.

Before coming to the Cowboys, Dan Quinn was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons (2015 - 2020). He led them to the Super Bowl in 2019. Marcus Spears thinks that the real reason the Cowboys were successful was because of him, not McCarthy.

He also thinks the players will respond more to Quinn than to McCarthy. If the Cowboys plan to make a move, they need to do it now because Quinn is interviewing for four head coaching jobs this week.

Besides Quinn, the other hot name on the Cowboys' staff that teams are looking at is Kellen Moore, although Spears put part of the Cowboys' Sunday loss on Moore's offense that only scored 17 points. LIke Quinn, he is also interviewing for several coaching positions this week.

Another name that comes up a lot when the Cowboys have an opening or potential opening is that of New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Payton was an assistant under Bill Parcells when he was coaching for the Cowboys and went on to have success with the Saints, taking them to their one and only Super Bowl.

There is buzz around the league that Payton might be ready to leave New Orleans for another gig, whether it be for another coaching job or going to the booth.

One NFL insider thinks that Payton would be the ideal choice if Jerry Jones decides to make a move.

Wild Card Weekend recap on the latest GM Shuffle: There's a lot of talk about Sean Payton leaving New Orleans... and he has strong connections with the Cowboys. That could have a significant impact on what Jerry Jones decides to do with McCarthy.Wild Card Weekend recap on the latest GM Shuffle: link.chtbl.com/GMshuffle There's a lot of talk about Sean Payton leaving New Orleans... and he has strong connections with the Cowboys. That could have a significant impact on what Jerry Jones decides to do with McCarthy. Wild Card Weekend recap on the latest GM Shuffle: link.chtbl.com/GMshuffle https://t.co/pcU3qj22I9

It would probably take a lot for Sean Payton to go to Dallas, but it's not an impossible feat. Right now, the Cowboys have the pieces in place to win a Super Bowl, and Payton might be the last piece they need to finally get them over their Super Bowl slump.

