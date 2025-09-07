  • home icon
  Mark Andrews' GF Elena Yates shares heartfelt message wishing Ravens TE on special day with sweet throwback snaps

Mark Andrews' GF Elena Yates shares heartfelt message wishing Ravens TE on special day with sweet throwback snaps

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 07, 2025 15:44 GMT
Mark Andrews received birthday wishes from his girlfriend, Elena Yates. (Photos via Elena Yates
Mark Andrews received birthday wishes from his girlfriend, Elena Yates. (Photos via Elena Yates' Instagram)

Mark Andrews will embark on his eighth season in the NFL on Sunday night when he takes the field with the Baltimore Ravens. The Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills isn't the only big occasion for the tight end this weekend. On Saturday, the All-Pro tight end celebrated his 30th birthday.

To celebrate his big day, Mark Andrews' girlfriend, Elena Yates shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. She included a carousel of photos to celebrate her 'other half' on his milestone birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my other half🎂🎈you mean everything to me i love you so much xx ❤️‍🔥"-Elena Yates captioned the post
The Baltimore Ravens tight end wasted no time replying to the birthday post and sharing his love back to Yates.

"I love you"-Andrews replied
Andrews replied to Yates&#039; birthday post for him. (Photo via Elena Yates&#039; Instagram)
Andrews replied to Yates' birthday post for him. (Photo via Elena Yates' Instagram)

Andrews is looking to pick up where he left off in the 2024 NFL season. The tight end had a career-high 11 touchdowns last season and 673 receiving yards, helping the Baltimore Ravens to an AFC North title win.

Mark Andrews will now have to brush off his blunder in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. The tight end dropped a game tying two-point conversion in the closing minutes of the game against the Buffalo Bills.

Mark Andrews celebrated Elena Yates' birthday during NFL offseason

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews isn't the most frequent social media user. He does however, use Instagram to document special occasions. In June, the Ravens tight end shared birthday wishes to his girlfriend, Elena Yates. IN the carousel of photos, he included snapshots of moments throughout their relationship together.

"Happy Birthday to my person, I love you @elenayates"-Andrews wrote
Yates was with Andrews in July when he hosted his fourth annual "Dexcom U" event where he celebrates and supports young athletes with Diabetes. Andrews was diagnosed with Type I Diabetes when he was just nine-years-old.

Yates and Andrews began dating in the summer of 2023 and she confirmed their relationship with a video on TikTok at the time. Elena Yates graduated from the College of Charleston in May 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

The last two seasons, Yates has documented Baltimore Ravens gameday on Instagram and TikTok, even sharing her gameday outfits.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
