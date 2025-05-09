Mark Schlereth sets lofty expectations for Brock Purdy for 2025 season: "He's a top-five quarterback"

  • home icon
By Joshua Gillesby
Modified May 09, 2025 17:16 GMT
NFL analyst Mark Schlereth believes that San Francisco 49ers star QB Brock Purdy will prove that he is a top five QB in the National Football League in 2025. While appearing on the popular 'Breakfast Ball' show, Schlereth outlined how Purdy has been "unbelieveable" since entering the league in various different statistical categories.

"Brock Purdy proves he's a top-five quarterback. Mark it down. From the neck up. Decision Making. He gets through progressions like none other, and then yards per attempt. I don't even know what that means, but he's first in that means it's good... he is unbelievable."

Schlereth then continued by highlighting how the 49ers decisions to trade away and release numerous players shows that Purdy is considered important to the San Francisco front office and team.

"And everybody just wants to point to the fact that, oh, they have so many weapons. They're so good. He proves that it's a lot about Brock Purdy and not as much about all the weapons around him, because they got rid of guys, they got rid of Deebo. They've got guys that are coming off an injury, Brock Purdy proves that he's a top 5 QB."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Is Brock Purdy a top five QB in the NFL?

The case for Purdy being labeled a top five QB in the NFL is an interesting one, however, it is hard to see how this is the case given the current strength of the QB position around the league. Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Jalen Hurts are just some of the names that would likely be taken over Purdy if a general manager had their pick of whatever QB they wanted.

Although he is talented, Purdy has struggled when he has been without one of RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle, WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel, or OL Trent Williams. As of October 21, 2024, Purdy had a career record of 14-2 when McCaffrey, Samuel, and Williams are playing. However, he was only 6-6 with one or more of them out the lineup, according to NFL writer Kevin Patra.

With Deebo Samuel now a member of the Washington Commanders and Trent Williams entering the end of his career, Purdy will need to prove that he is more than just a player with a superstar cast of playmakers around him.

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
