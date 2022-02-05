Mark Wahlberg wants to play role of Patriots HC Bill Belichick in potential Tom Brady biopic

Tom Brady only retired a few days ago, but there are growing sentiments that a biopic could be just around the corner. Mark Wahlberg, who has acted in football movies before (Including the 2006 film Invincible), said that he would be interested in playing a part in a potential Tom Brady biopic.

However, his desired role may come as a surprise to some. Speaking to Variety, Wahlberg said he has interest in playing Brady's long-time coach Bill Belichick.

“I could play his uncle,” Wahlberg said before suggesting another role: “I would love to play [New England Patriots head coach] Bill Belichick.”

Why wouldn't Mark Wahlberg play Tom Brady?

Disparities in the height and age of the two men could be a factor in the surprising choice. The 50-year-old Wahlberg is only six years older than the 44-year-old former Patriots quarterback, but considering the imaginary film would likely be a biopic, it poses a problem.

Wahlberg wouldn't be playing a 44-year-old quarterback until the end of the film. In all likelihood, he would be playing a quarterback in his 20s and 30s for most of it. The jump from a man in his early 50s to playing someone in his early 20s would likely be detrimental to the film's immersion.

On the other hand, if the theoretical movie features the latter stages of Brady's career, Wahlberg could be a good fit. However, at the end of the day, if the biopic movie gets made, it would need to feature a middle-aged coach for the entirety of the film.

Belichick is in his 70s now and was in his 50s when Brady joined the Patriots. Considering Wahlberg's age, he would be a great fit for Belichick at any stage of Brady's career.

Makeup and effects could theoretically make the actor look anywhere from 50 to 70 years old. With interest seemingly growing by the day, will a Brady movie materialize?

"The Josh Allen-Patrick Mahomes game was the best thing I've ever seen. And I do admit those guys are the future of the league, which is not good for my Patriots."



"The Josh Allen-Patrick Mahomes game was the best thing I've ever seen. And I do admit those guys are the future of the league, which is not good for my Patriots."

Considering the industry couldn't wait until Brady's retirement to do a docuseries on the quarterback, a movie announcement could be around the corner. If Wahlberg has his way, he'll be set with the role of head coach Belichick.

Wahlberg plays an older fictional character in his latest movie, "Uncharted." The film debuts in theaters only on February 18.

Edited by Adam Dickson