Mark Walton is a former running back in the National Football League. He participated in Miami's collegiate football programme. Walton made $1,427,405 in just two NFL seasons while playing for the Bengals and Dolphins. His estimated net worth in 2023 is between $500,000-2 million.

In his first year at Miami, Walton participated in all 13 games, carrying for 450 yards and nine scores on 129 rushes. He made all 13 starts as a sophomore in 2016 and ran for 1,117 yards on 209 rushes while scoring 14 TDs. After undergoing an ankle surgery that caused him to be sidelined for most of the season as a junior in 2017, Watson only managed to carry for 428 yards and three scores on 56 rushes in four appearances.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Mark Walton in the fourth round of the 2018 Draft. He also played for the Miami Dolphins. Walton received a four-game NFL suspension in November 2019 for infractions regarding the league's private conduct and drug use regulations resulting from his offseason arrests.

Later that month, following his fourth arrest of the year, the Dolphins released him. He was reinstated in December of that year. Walton has not played in the NFL since leaving the Dolphins, despite the NFL's further eight-week suspension in November 2020 and his subsequent reinstatement in January 2021.

Mark Walton was arrested four times while playing in NFL

During the 2019 offseason, Mark Walton was detained three times. In January 2019, he was initially detained and accused of misdemeanor possession of marijuana. A month later, he was detained again and convicted of misdemeanor battery following an altercation in Miami that started when he took a neighbor's cell phone.

Walton was charged in connection with a case in which he allegedly raced on his feet from his leased car after police had attempted to stop him over. That led to his third arrest in April 2019.

Police discovered a gun in the vehicle and charged Walton with driving recklessly, possessing marijuana, resisting a law enforcement officer without using force and possessing a hidden handgun.

Walton received six months of probation, had to surrender all his guns and was ordered to take anger control and driving classes after entering a no-contest plea to a misdemeanor firearms charge stemming from the incident in August 2019.

